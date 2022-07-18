The tears of Las Leonas at the time of the anthem in the world final against the Netherlands

* The anthem of Argentina and the emotion of Las Leonas

The opportunity to represent the national team in a world final does not appear on a daily basis. With Netherlands as the most powerful opponent who could touch to define the title, emotions appeared in the albiceleste stars during the seconds before the start of the meeting. At the moment the anthem sounded Argentinaseveral of the players of the team led by Fernando Ferrera they could not hold back the tears and lived the feeling to the surface having reached the final duel.

Agustina Gorzelana, Valentina Raposo, Victoria Garnet, Belen Succi y May Granada They were the ones who externalized their passion when singing while the others accompanied singing the verses with fervor in a Tarrasa Olympic Stadium full of albiceleste audience.

Once the anthem ended, it was the goalkeeper who launched a final harangue into the air to motivate her teammates in the face of the important duel they would face in moments. The captains of both nations stood face to face and made the protocol draw to start the final. The Dutch eliminated Belgium y Australia in the previous phases, while Argentina left on the way to England y Germany to win the right in the match for the star.

Argentina and the Netherlands, again at the top of women’s field hockey (Photo: Getty)

Notably, Las Leonas reached the final after a tense Australian penalty shootout. There they shined Agustina Albertario, Delfina Thome, Agostina Alonso y Rocio Sanchez Mocciawho scored in their execution after starting the definition of penalties with a mistake by Julieta Jankunas.

The last time they achieved this title was more than a decade ago, in Rosario 2010, in times when it still shone Lucha Aymar. Now, hand in hand with the aim of Agustina Gorzelana in the short corners -she has 7 goals and is one of the top scorers in the tournament-, plus the contribution of Succi on goal and a team that has other high points like Majo Granatto y Agustina Albertariothe selected one reached the highest stage of women’s hockey.

In addition to the two titles they won at the 2002 (Perth, Australia) and 2010 (Rosario, Argentina) World Cups, the Argentine women’s hockey team reached three other finals in its history: fell against the Netherlands in 1974, against Germany in 1976 and against Australia in 1994.

KEEP READING:

From tension to ecstasy: the penalty shootout that allowed Las Leonas to qualify for the Hockey World Cup final

The wonderful saves of Belén Succi seconds from the end that gave Las Leonas the pass to the semifinals of the World Cup

Belén Succi, the soul of Las Leonas: she dedicated the “medal of life” to her son and continues to be an example near retirement