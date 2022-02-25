The tears of the Ukrainian players in the minute of silence against Spain for the Qualifiers for the Basketball World Cup

Ukrainian players could not hide their anguish over the recent Russian military invasion of their country

The 2023 Basketball World Cup qualifying game Come in Spain and Ukraine It was held under deep sadness and concern. The visiting cast, against their will to face this game, could not contain the tears in the minute of silence.

From the host, both the public of the Spanish city of Córdoba as his sports authorities gave him several tributes and displayed banners with messages of support due to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

The team when it left the concentration he was fired by applause from the public in the street. This act was repeated when he arrived at the Palacio Municipal Vista Alegre stadium in Córdoba and at the end of the match. The videos were shared by the journalist Lucas Sáez-Bravo.

Spain prevailed without problems by 88-74. However, the sporting result hardly mattered due to the serious problems facing Ukraine. According to the Spanish press, the ukrainian players did not want to play the match. Many of them even they don’t know how they’ll get back to their homes.

Ukrainian center Artem Pustovyi had a resounding ‘NO WAR’ written on his cheek, and some players arrived at the pavilion with their country’s flags on their shoulders. There were some more Ukrainian banners in the stands.

The message of the Ukrainian pivot Artem Pustovyi, during the World Cup qualifying game against Spain

Despite all the external conditioning factors, the clash began with the two teams very involved on the court, and even with the Ukrainian team with one more point of intensity, which allowed it to achieve a 0-4 run at the start. For its part, and as time passed in the first quarter, the Spanish team imposed its dominance over the Cordovan parquet thanks to a Quino Colom who led the national attack to finish the first ten minutes with five points up (22-17).

At the beginning of the second quarter, the same trend with which the first ended was maintained, with a team led by Sergio Scariolo dominating and putting even more advantage in the electronics of the Palacio de Vista Alegre. This distance increased with the passing of the minutes and made both teams face the passage through changing rooms with a clear victory for the Spanish team thanks to a Quino Colom who demonstrated his experience on the Cordovan court (45-29).

After a break where the tribute to the former Cordoba basketball player and international with Spain Felipe Reyes was the main protagonist, both teams returned from the locker room with remarkable equality thanks to the good individual game of the Ukrainian Randle, although a triple by López- Arostegui calmed the visiting spirits. In fact, from that point on, the Spanish team was once again much superior to the Ukrainian team and went into the last quarter winning by 27 points (73-46).

Finally, the fourth quarter was a procedure for both teams to finish their stay in the best way in Córdoba. Spain added a fundamental victory to put their qualification for the next World Cup in 2023 on track, while the Ukrainians passed this process with the war in their country in mind.

Before, during and after the match for the World Basketball Qualifiers, the team received strong support due to the recent military invasion of Russia

It is worth remembering that the party Ukraine also had to face Spaincorresponding to the qualifying phase for the 2023 World Cup and which was scheduled for Sunday February 27 in Kiev, was postponed and it will finally be played in the next June-July window “because of the insecurity of the current international situation,” reported the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB).

“The Ukrainian Federation has finally accepted one of the alternatives offered by FIBA, which was to move it to the dates of the next window in June-July, when the context is expected to make it possible. In the previous weeks, and depending on the circumstances, FIBA ​​will set the date and venue of the match”, added the FEB.

“The next window, in which Ukraine-Spain will fit in, is set for the end of June-beginning of July, and in it, in addition to the match against Ukraine, Spain will receive North Macedonia on Friday, July 1 and will visit Georgia on Monday 4. With these three games, the first qualifying phase for the 2023 World Cup will close. The second phase, already reduced to 24 countries, will start weeks later, at the end of August, a few days before the Eurobasket”, indicated the FEB.

