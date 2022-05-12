the technical demos that took our breath away in Unreal Engine and more

A video about the Toyama train station (Japan) recreated in the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine, which gives life to multiple next-generation video games. According to its author, nicknamed subjectn on Youtube, this impressive recreation is rendered at around 7 FPS, although it is possible to run it in real time at 1440p resolution and 30-50 FPS using an RTX 2080 and a Ryzen 7 3700X. It is still the test of one of the many developers who work with UE5, but in networks it has been taken as a demonstration of potential that treasures the technology of Epic Games.

You can find the original video under these lines. Leaving behind the many applications of Unreal Engine 5 in the world of cinema, the situation has reminded the 3DJuegos PC team of some of the many we gave techniques that made us drool in the past as we imagined the games and adventures we would experience with such realistic graphics. Let’s take a look back, see if they still surprise us.

The latest great Unreal Engine demos

During GDC 2011, Epic Games shared a tech demo for Unreal Engine 3 with the nickname Samaritan, which is also the name of the tough guy who stars in the video. Back then, we were blown away by the debut features of the DirectX 11 API like tessellation, support for Nvidia physics to simulate the movement of clothing, more realistic reflections, or the subsurface scattering (SSS) that began to simulate the skin of the characters properly. At the time, it was not far from the impact that the most powerful UE5 demos leave us today. And what are the others? Then…

Just a year later, Epic Games surprised us with the technical demo Elemental making use of DX12, focused on projecting the virtues of Unreal Engine 4 —with special attention to dynamic lighting— on lower-capacity or mobile systems. Although at that time, we thought about the power of the eighth generation consoles (PS4 and XONE). Illustratively, during CES 2015 Nvidia showed the Tegra X1 chip (the one used by the Nintendo Switch) running this same demo in real time. The result was not perfect, but it was certainly convincing. If you stayed with desire, then the demo Infiltrator shown at GDC 2013, showing tools of the moment, should compensate.

Unreal Engine 5 is even more prolific when it comes to tech demos. The first took place in 2020, with the nickname of Lumen in the Land of Nanite. It ran in real time on PS5, and its mission was to show viewers the power of its key features: Lumen (global illumination) and Nanite (geometry). It showed models from Quixel’s Megascans library rendered with millions of triangles each. Pure show. To point out another one of the many that there are, we will stay with the demonstration of The Matrix Awakens (2021) defined as “an EU5 experience”. It can be downloaded on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but make no mistake: we insist that this is a technical demo, not a game.

Other great Unreal Engine demos:

Unreal Engine 5 is one of the most powerful and flexible tools on the market, so if you’re a novice developer you might be interested in downloading it from the official website. Note that there are also great alternatives like the versatile Unity, which may be easier for you to master thanks to the huge number of tutorials on Youtube. And speaking of other graphics engines, Epic Games isn’t the only company to impress us with their demos.

Other great tech demos in recent history

Nvidia does a really good thing with its tech demos, which is to upload them all to a repository available at all times from its official website. If you visit the previous link and drag the screen to the bottom, you will find that today it is still perfectly possible to download technical demos from 22 years ago. Also, ~90% of them work on modern cards without issue. It’s quite a portal into the history of technological advances, so you’d do well to try a few even if there’s not much to see in them. Be that as it may, some of them are still usefulAs the benchmark Unigine’s Heaven (2010) or merely interesting. For example, to look at the huge change between the 2007 and 2013 human head demos, for the GeForce 8 and GTX Titan respectively.

The most recent ones date from 2019, when Nvidia wanted to take advantage of the RTX 20 series cards with the demos of Injustice, Atomic Heart (hard to mention without sighing) and the one that interests us the most right now, which is the one with reflections. The ray tracing it’s the future of video games, so seeing the lights of the Star Wars Empire projected onto Captain Phasma’s armor was overwhelming. A nice gesture, and also useful. Beyond that, it’s also worth talking about some demos from companies that have evolved in parallel and have a lot to say about the past, present and future of digital graphics.