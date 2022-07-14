The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles keep hitting it: Shredder’s Revenge is already their first big sales success

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has already sold a million copies worldwide.

The Ninja Turtles continue to enjoy a great popularity. The martial arts of these iconic characters have captured the attention of gamers who grew up with their series, so it’s no surprise that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has already reached a milestone. sales milestone after launching in mid-July.

As we have said, not even a month has passed since the last adventure of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles landed on the video game market, but it is enough time to sell one million units all over the world. This is the figure shared from the official Dotemu account, the distributor in charge of delivery, and we are sure that it will only grow over time.

“Working on TMNT was the challenge of a lifetime and it was all made possible thanks to Nickelodeon and the amazing work of Tribute Games!” the editor comments in her post. Of course, this is good news for the authors of the title, who have said that the development of future DLCs will depend on many factors, including game reception by the public.

Will this be enough for Tribute Games to consider expanding the delivery with expansions? We will be attentive to everything that the authors publish on social networks, although they already commented in a chat with 3DJuegos that their title has more hidden content than it seems. If you’re a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and you’re thinking of getting this game, don’t hesitate to read our review of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge to find out why you should buy it now.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge, Ninja Turtles and Sales.