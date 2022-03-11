The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles return with a collection full of great console and arcade classics

TMNT The Cowabunga Collection will bring together 13 games from the different console and arcade versions.

If you have yelledCowabunga‘ seeing your four formidable ninja warriors with those unmistakable graphics of 8 y 16 bitsit is clear that you lived the time of scratching your pocket looking for one more coin to be able to throw into the brand new arcade Konami in the late 1980s. It is clear that fans of the turtles are in luck, with titles on the horizon like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

If a company has been able to bring us great games from the franchise, that has been Konami, and it has wanted to remind us of it with this compilation of its classic games in its different editions and regions that add up to a total of 13 games. Straight from the arcades they reach us Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the legendary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time.

We will also find among the 8-bit games: TMNT II: The Arcade Game y TMNT III: The Manhattan Projectwhile for 16-bit consoles, Konami will include TMNT IV: Turtles in Time y The Hyperstone Heist. The collection will also feature TMNT III: Radical Rescue from the Game Boy and the 16-bit fighting game, Tournament Fighters.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is coming to PS4 and PS5 sometime is 2022.

