The teenager who turned down $8 million for a COVID website now creates an ‘Airbnb for Ukrainian refugees’

Two years ago we told you the story of Avi Schiffmann and his COVID case tracking web platform, a project for which the young man – still a minor – had rejected an offer of 8 million dollars:

“I’m only 17 years old, I don’t need 8 million dollars… I don’t want to be a speculator. People think I will regret that decision, but I plan to do many things in the future“.

After that (and winning a Person of the Year Award at the Weeby Awards), Schiffmann got involved in a few activism and election information web projects, and began his career at Harvard University.

And then came the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and after attending a protest in San Diego, Schiffmann who stayed up one night thinking instead of sleeping: “I couldn’t stop thinking about what could i do to help. He wanted to do something that had instant impact“.

“Everything I know about programming I learned from the web: on YouTube, there are web development tutorials that can teach you almost everything you need to know. […] You can change the world without leaving your bedroom,” Schiffmann said more than a year ago.

Ukraine Take Shelter

So he decided create an online platform for Ukrainian refugees who needed a place to stay to live in other countries, “a website to match Ukrainian refugees with hosts in neighboring countries”.

So he ‘recruited’ a Harvard colleague, Marco Burstein, to code the web, and set out to search Twitter for Ukrainian, Russian, Polish, Czech and Romanian speakers to help him translate the result.

only three days lateron March 3, Schiffmann and Burstein launched Ukraine Take Shelter, a website available in 12 languages (automatic translation included) where the Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war they could quickly find people willing to give them free rooms and dwellings:

“If someone has a couch available, they can support a refugee. And if they have a whole house, they can put it on the site and support a whole family. What we’ve done is launch a super fast and light version of Airbnb“.

These potential hosts must provide, at the time of registration, information such as where they live, how many people they can host, what languages ​​they speak and if they can help with transportation.

Refugees, on the other hand, do not need to register: just indicate where they are located (it is intended to be used once they are safely out of Ukraine) and the search results will show them the nearest accommodation options, along with contact information.

In this first week, thousands of potential hosts have already registered in Ukraine Take Shelter, mostly in Eastern and Central European countries, but also in others further afield, such as Israel, USA… or Spain: looking for accommodation near Salamanca, for example, the website showed us around a hundred accommodations, and that only in the northwest of the peninsula.





“The number of new hosts we get every day is mind-boggling, and we’re seeing immediate results in how the website is making a difference.”

But they saw if that was not enough to convince them of the usefulness of what they had created, they discovered something that convinced them of it: