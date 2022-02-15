The ten keys to the game to be able to understand and follow Super Bowl LVI

Basic rules to understand a SuperBowl

Today, Los Angeles Rams Y Cincinnati Bengals dispute a new edition of the Super Bowl, the great final of American football. Although in the United States it is about the definition of one of the most popular sports in its history and the great sporting event of the year, for a large number of sports lovers it represents a spectacle of enormous magnitude, but of a difficult interpretation of the game. The difficulty of its rules and the cultural distance can make the confusion about what happens in the field prevail in many homes.

A large part of the “foreign” audience may watch half of the match just to wait for the show that the great representatives of rap and hip-hop will carry out during the break, or to try to spy on the millionaire commercial premieres of the largest companies in the world. But there will be few, very few, who will try to understand the game.

Because, Infobae made a basic guide to ten rules to help those volunteers who intend to follow the game and enjoy it.

How long a game lasts, when the possession of the ball changes, how many points are won with a Touchdown, how the tie is broken or what role the clock plays are some of the determining parameters in the development of any NFL game.

Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet in a new NFL final (Usa Today Sports)

Duration

Each American football game consists of four quarters of 15 minutes each.

Number of players per team

Each team has eleven players on the court for each play and there are a total of 53 players available to enter the game when required. Unlike most sports, in American football there is an attack team, another made up entirely of different players for defense and there is a third variant, called “special teams”, in which there is a mixture of both and it is used for field goals and kickoffs.

Quarterback, the “hook” of the NFL

The most important position on a football team is that of quarterback (also called quarterback in parts of Latin America). He is the one who makes all the offensive decisions for his team. He is the only one in the attack that maintains a direct dialogue with the coach, he is the one who orders the attacking plays to the rest of the team and is the one who decides when to pass the ball by air or give it to a “runner” to gain yards .

receivers and runners

In attack, there are two types of key players. On the one hand, the receivers, who are the ones who run around the field without the ball waiting for the quarterback to give them a pass so that their team can gain yards. On the other hand, there are the running backs, who start from behind the formation of their team, the quarterback gives them the ball from hand to hand and they try to penetrate the opposing defense in order to gain as many yards as possible.

Touchdown, the “goal” of American football

The main goal of scoring in American football is the so-called “touchdown”, which consists of introducing the ovoid into the rival team’s end zone, located at each end of the field. Unlike rugby, where the ball must rest on the ground, in this sport a touchdown is considered when the ball enters its zone, as long as its carrier has first placed both feet inside the field.

Points

Each touchdown is worth 6 points and provides the opportunity for an additional play. You can call a field goal, worth 1 point, or you can try another touchdown play three yards from the end zone, worth 2 points. This second possibility is hardly used, due to its difficulty of success. Generally, teams that have to deduct 8 points use it. In turn, field goals (Field Goal) have a value of 3 points.

There is also the case of the Safety, which represents the play in which a player is knocked down with the ball inside his own scoring field. When that happens, your team is penalized two points in favor of your rival.

Los Angeles Rams will seek their second title against the Bengals (Usa Today Sports)

Possessions

Perhaps it is the basic and elemental rule to be able to follow a football game. The playing field is made up of 100 yards. Since the goal is to get the ball to the opposite end, the key for each team is to gain as many yards as possible with each play.

In a possession, each team has four attempts to advance 10 yards. If he succeeds, that contract is renewed. That is, if on the second attempt a total of 15 yards was advanced from the initial point, the team with possession once again has four new attempts with 10 yards ahead and continues with the ball in their possession. In this way, when you hear that the broadcaster says phrases like “first and ten” or “second and four”, it means the attempt in question and how many yards a team has left to reach the desired 10.

When watching a regular NFL game, it’s often thought that teams have only three downs to do it, and on the fourth they kick the ball out of the way. The issue is that most teams, not being able to advance those ten yards in their first three attempts, take advantage of the last one to “clear” and that the rival starts the same mechanism as far away from the own end zone. If a team tries to get those ten yards on the fourth down (even if they are only two yards short of it) and fails, the opponent will start the next play at the point where that play was made.

Clock

American football is one of the sports in which the clock plays a more transcendental role. The key is that with the end of each play the clock does not always stop, so the teams can speculate, and a lot, with the passing of the minutes. With the ball in possession, a team has 40 seconds to make each move. Therefore, in the event that the opponent cannot stop the clock, a possession of four attempts to advance 10 yards would give him at least 2:40 minutes with the ball in his possession.

The clock stops only when the ball hits the ground, in the event of an injury, an infraction committed or when the player carrying the ball goes out of bounds. That is, if a player is knocked down onto the pitch, time will continue to run and the defending team will only be able to stop him with a timeout.

Each set has three timeouts for each half of the game (they are not cumulative). In turn, both in the second and in the fourth set, there is a regulatory timeout with two minutes to go.

Kickoff

The kick-off consists of a hit made by one of the teams from their own 35-yard line towards the back of the rival field. A player from the receiving team catches the ball and must run forward as many yards as possible so that his team then initiates possession from the point where he was knocked down. In the event that the kick goes past the 100-yard line and the receiver decides not to run with the ball, but instead kneels in his own end zone, his team will then start possession at the 20-yard line.

The kickoff is used both at the start of the game and at the start of the third quarter, regardless of where the game was at the end of the second quarter. Therefore, during the final minutes of the second quarter, both teams will fight to keep the last possession of that quarter. A team that is guaranteed the reception in the third quarter (it is the one that kicked off in the first), can aim to end the second quarter with a touchdown and start the third with another without their opponent having any possession.

tiebreaker

If after 60 minutes of play, the game is still level, an extra time of another 15 minutes must be played. Before its start, a draw will be made to determine which of the two teams is the receiver of the ball. The team that scores the first overtime touchdown will automatically win the game. Now, if a team manages to finish with a field goal on the first possession, the opponent will be given the opportunity to at least try to match it on their next possession. If it fails, the game will be considered lost. In the event that the extra period ends tied, the number of extra times necessary will be played until parity is broken.

