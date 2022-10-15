The tender gesture of Luis Suárez with a ball catcher that fell into the Centennial tunnel

At the end of the game, Luis Suárez gave him his shirt

This week National of Uruguay won 1-0 over Albion by date 13 of the Uruguayan tournament and the match was marked by a scare that generated a ball catcher in the first half. Fortunately, the fact did not happen to adults and everything remained in an anecdote.

is that the young Franco Gallipoli he was on one side of the field of play when he tried to catch a high ball coming towards him. Jumping back, he forgot that behind him was the stairs of the tunnel through which the footballers exit the field and he fell a few meters, causing concern in the Centennial Stadium.

Medical services and security agents quickly approached him to attend to him and then verified that nothing serious had happened to him. Luckily, Franco was also able to fulfill his dream of taking the shirt of Luis Suarez.

The former Barcelona striker was the author of the only goal of the game and gave his jacket to the boy from Albion: “He saw me and said, ‘Were you the one who fell?’ And he gave me the shirt and asked me how I was”, told the aclanzapelotas hours later in dialogue with Telemundo Uruguay. “Since I watch football, Suárez is my idol, although in my house everyone is from Peñarol and so am I.. But since Suárez is an idol, that’s it, it’s Suárez. Any fan from another draw would also have accepted the shirt”, he concluded.

The funny thing is that the youth revealed that now his friends are sorry that they were not the ones who fell into the tunnel, since everyone wanted to keep the shirt of Fought. In addition, he announced that he does not intend to sell the garment, despite the fact that he has already received some offers.

National is the leader of Closure with 28 points in 13 dates, two more than River Plate and Deportivo Maldonado, their immediate pursuers. This Monday he will visit Cerrito, who is last and is already condemned to relegation and on the last day he will receive Danubio who is fighting to qualify for the 2023 South American Cup.

