The tender photo of Marcelo Bielsa that went viral after a new victory for Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds beat West Ham for the Premier League (Reuters)

On these days, Marcelo Bielsa You have reason to smile. Your team, the Leeds United, beat this Sunday West Ham for 3-2 as a visitor and thus managed to chain his second consecutive victory, something he had not been able to do so far in the current edition of the Premier League. With these three points, the group that directs the Loco manages to get away from the relegation places and gain peace of mind.

But, beyond the much-needed victory, the highlight of the day was the photo of the Argentine coach that went viral on social media once the match was over. In the image, the DT is seen very smiling, in a sort of group hug with children who are dressed in Leeds clothing.

“Bielsa preparing the substitutes he has today,” the journalist wrote jokingly Samuel Port when sharing the tender postcard, with a message that alludes to the multiple casualties that the campus of the Peacocks for various injuries, something that worries the DT. In the image it is clear the love that Leeds fans feel for Rosario and that this devotion reaches even the smallest.

El Loco’s hug with a group of small Leeds fans (Photo: @sammyptweet)

The Argentine coach’s team, which last day beat Burnley and managed to get out of a string of four games without winning with three consecutive losses, prolonged his improvement against the David Moyes, one of the revelations of the season. It was a really tight match in which the visitors managed to keep the three points thanks to the great afternoon of Jack Harrison, who signed a hat-trick.

Harrison opened the scoring after ten minutes after a pass from Adam Forshaw, but the locals reached the tie after half an hour with a header from Jarrod Bowen. Leeds took the lead again before the break with another conquest of Harrison after a corner that had gone down Luke Ayling.

Already in the complement, about 7 ‘, West Ham made it 2-2 with a goal from the Spaniard Paul Fornals. However, the victory was going to be on the side of the Whites thanks to another apparition Harrison, who at 15′ took a ball from Raphinha and raised it above the Polish goal Lukasz Fabianski, that nothing could do. The victory could have been even looser, but the VAR annulled an annotation of Mateusz Klich.

“It was a very even and beautiful game, typical of the Premier League. I think the difference is good that it was in our favor, but the margin was very small. It was a victory for the players because the effort they made today was moving and they showed a great desire to win”, said Bielsa at the end of the match. And he concluded: “Having won two games in a row is a boost, but you have to sustain your performance over time.”

The party compact:

KEEP READING:

Paulo Dybala’s defiant goal celebration in the midst of his conflict with Juventus

First candidate for the Puskás 2022 award?: Richarlison scored a spectacular goal with Everton in the Premier League

Hero and villain of Spain, owner of records and strong crosses with coaches: Álvaro Morata, the fearsome Juventus scorer that Barcelona is looking for