The tender video that Lionel Messi published and shows what is one of his son Thiago’s favorite songs

Lionel Messi published a video of Thiago singing

While preparing for this Saturday’s match against OGC Nice on the League 1 and later against Real Madridthe Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi take the opportunity to spend time with your children in the privacy of your home. The crack of Rosario 34 years opened the doors of his house to his followers through some stories of Instagram in which it shows one of his children singing.

The exclusive protagonist of the videos that Messi spread this Saturday is his eldest son, Thiagowho appears very relaxed in the living room of his house in Paris singing one of the last sessions of weird. In the images, the child of 9 years very concentrated, intoning the theme performed by Tiago PZK which was published on December 28.

Leo Messi showed a Thiago lying on the floor of his house in the French capital, watching television, very attentive to the video clip that already has more than 76 million views on YouTube.

Messi playing football with his children

Thiago he is wearing pants jogging with the shield of Paris Saint Germain, the club where his father has played since this season, and a smile escapes him when he realizes that his father is recording it. That sector of the house is usually a meeting point for Lionel and Antonela with their children, they have even shown images playing soccer with the fireplace as if it were a goal.

This leisure time serves Lionel Messi to clear his mind ahead of the game he will play this Saturday against Nice corresponding to the date 27 from League 1. A game that is the prelude to a high caliber duel like the one they will play against Real Madrid next Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of the round of 16 UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi will face Real Madrid again next Wednesday (Photo: REUTERS)

Messi will seek to help his team take advantage of the advantage obtained in the first leg, where they won 1-0 with an agonizing goal from Kylian Mbappéto qualify for the quarterfinals. In the first shock, The flea he missed a penalty in the 61st minute but fortunately his cast achieved victory in the last moments of the match.

KEEP READING:

Doesn’t he follow in his father’s footsteps? The sporty look of Mateo Messi that Antonela Roccuzzo showed and that was all the rage among his followers

The eccentric look of Lionel Messi in his meeting with the son of David Beckham that generated a cataract of memes and jokes on the networks

The impressive painting with Messi that Dibu Martínez commissioned and today looks proudly at home