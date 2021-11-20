The tenebrous Bramble: The Mountain King shows a new gameplay to delve into its Nordic culture

The adventure will use elements of this folklore in two ways: to envelop us in magic and to make our hair stand on end.

The Dimfrost Studio team attracted attention during E3 2021 with a most peculiar trailer: an adventure full of magic, concepts of Nordic culture and with somewhat scary scenes. Bramble: The Mountain King is the result of such a combination of ideas, and its creators liven up the wait until its launch in 2022 with a new gameplay that will take us into a world of the most fantastic.

The creatures will also be an active part of your journeyFredrik Selldén, CEO of Dimfrost StudioIn the game, we will control a boy who accompanies his sister through a territory full of animals, forest gnomes, trolls and other creatures more or less friendly. Because there will be sectors of the forest where we will be welcomed with open arms, but where the trees are thicker, they will wait for us. different threats from which we can only flee in terror.

Bramble: The Mountain King stood out especially for that so characteristic use of the nordic folklore, allowing Dimfrost Studio to fill the forest with all kinds of beings: “Our goal with Bramble is to create a strange and living world loaded with mysterious and mystical creatures. They will not only be a passive part of the world, but also they will be an active part of your trip. Some will help you, others will need your help, and some of them will just want to eat you! “, Explains Fredrik Selldén, CEO of the developer.

Bramble: The Mountain King does not specify more data in relation to its launch, which will happen sometime in 2022 for PC and consoles. Until then, we can always keep watching quirky adventures that explore new approaches to gender, so do not hesitate to consult our list of 9 horror video games that you may not know.

