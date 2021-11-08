The tense cross between Cuti Romero and Richarlison in the Premier League

The 0-0 tie between Everton and Tottenham did not leave too much football, but a controversy in what was the confrontation between Christian romero and Richarlison, players who have already starred in some crosses on social networks and who on this occasion transferred their fights to the field of play. This happens almost a week before those selected from Argentina and Brazil dispute their match for the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar World Cup 2022.

22 minutes of the second half had already been played in the meeting between the two English teams on the date 11 of the Premier League which has them lurking in the middle of the table with irregular presents. It was then that the players of the local cast claimed a hand in the area in an offensive action. That protest generated the annoyance of some of his opponents.

The Argentinian Cristian Holiday Romero was one of the most angry with the complaint of the soccer player of the Everton and that’s why he went out to the crossroads of Richarlison. The Brazilian was not far behind and they faced each other, in a tense episode that forced some players to separate them. Then, the Brazilian forward threw himself to the ground and accused a blow from the defender, who accompanied the performance of his rival with a gesture that nothing had happened. For this action, both were cautioned by the referee. But the truth is that the anger of both players dates from previous episodes that occurred on social networks.

Brazilian Richarlison tries, but cannot, leave Cristian Romero on the road (AFP)

Is that the attacker who is usually a fixed in the lists of Tite for the Brazilian team, he turns to the virtual world to mock the Argentine team, thus, for example, in September he shared the message of “looking for a rival in South America”, accompanied by a photo kissing the gold medal he won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

His publications in this regard are constant, to the point that Ángel Di María himself expressed his opinion on the subject in an interview in TyC Sports: “That (Richarlison) is recharged, it’s over. Every so often a story comes up with something. You have to tell him that the game is over, it was just a little while. I don’t know what you’re looking for. We no longer answer him, he continues alone ”.

Is that the forward does not stop, and even during the Futsal World Cup shared an image comparing both teams and mocking that the Argentina It only had one World Cup trophy, while Brazil already had five in this sport.

This cross between Holiday Romero and Richarlison on the Premier League It occurs less than 10 days before the confrontation between the two teams that will be played in San Juan on November 16 for the South American Qualifiers. The two best teams on the continent will collide in a duel that promises to be spectacular, although it will not be present because Tite did not include it in the list.

Regarding his absence, the coach explained: “He had a knee injury and was off the court for 40 days. He returned to training with the group and his minutes are still few. This is another factor that makes us believe that he needs a little more playing time to improve his physical condition ”. The technician, who also left out of the payroll Vinicius Junior, opted for Antony (Ajax), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG), Matheus Cunha (Atlético Madrid) and Raphinha (Leeds United).

