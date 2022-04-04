The tense cross between Mourinho and a journalist in the middle of a press conference: “You get scared when you’re in front of me”

The Roma coach dropped a question on the wheel after being criticized throughout the week



Jose Mourinho He was always characterized by being an outgoing and confrontational character throughout his career as a coach. As technical director of the Roma He had several clashes with journalists and recently added a new chapter to his repertoire. In the 1-0 win over the Sampdoria, The Special One I await the question of a radio host who criticized him throughout the week prior to the match corresponding to date 31 of Serie A to dedicate a few words to him.

Alessandro Austini, the target in question, took the microphone to ask a question about why the team plays with a line of three defenders in the background. with a surprised face, Mou he replied: “After hearing you yesterday on the radio, I was expecting a much more aggressive, much more critical and violent question. I didn’t expect such an easy question.” And he added: “The bottom line is that on the radio you’re super aggressive, super violent, then you come here and take a little shit in front of me. I’ll answer the question you asked me…”.

The journalist, provoked by the coach’s response, sought revenge and the Portuguese did not allow it. “No, now let’s talk about the radio if the question is too easy for you”, attacked Austini disgusted by the treatment he received from José. Without getting into the fight, the Roma technical director launched one more sentence before delving into the original tactical query: “That’s too easy a question, but okay.”

The Roma coach again clashed with a journalist after a victory in Serie A (Photo: Reuters)

It should be noted that since he took over at the Italian team, Mourinho received much criticism from the Italian press during his first season at the helm of the team. The Giallorossi is currently in fifth place in Serie A, was eliminated by the Inter de Milan in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia and is among the best eight clubs in the UEFA Conference League waiting for a round trip against the Norwegian team Bodo-Glimt with whom he shared the group stage and fell in a historic 6-1.

Another of the great clashes of Mou in the season it was just after said duel when he was very dissatisfied with the task carried out by the Greek referee Anastasios Papapetrou. From his perspective, He did not charge two clear penalties to the Italian team that prevented him from winning at home and take revenge for the win that the Nordic club had dealt him the previous date. At the conference after the controversial meeting, Mourinho He put the journalist who had to interview him in an uncomfortable situation.

THE SUMMARY OF SAMPDORIA 0 – 1 ROME

KEEP READING:

The millionaire figure that Cristiano Ronaldo will lose for not winning any title with Manchester United

Kylian Mbappé’s reflection after the PSG win: clues about his future and the “honor” of playing alongside Messi

Pedri scored a great goal for Barcelona’s victory against Sevilla: the comparison in the networks with a Riquelme pearl