The tense crosses between Bolsonaro and Lula during the debate for the presidential campaign in Brazil

President Jair Bolsonaro and the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took center stage in the first televised debate in the electoral campaign in Brazilone of the most anticipated moments towards the elections on October 2.

It is the first time that the two archrivals, central figures in Brazil’s recent history, have met face to face in what could be the most polarized election since the return to democracy in 1985.

Next, the most outstanding phrases of the presidential debate.

The first direct confrontation between Bolsonaro y Lula It was because of the theme of the corruption.

“His government was the most corrupt in the history of Brazil”said Bolsonaro at the beginning of the round of questions and citing the case of Petrobras.

“Everyone stole, diverted, and the president did not know”, Bolsonaro commented ironically.

Bolsonaro confirmed at the last minute his participation in the debate

In his defense, Lula brought the issue of social investment to the set: “The country I left is a country that the people miss”affirmed the former Brazilian president.

But Bolsonaro refuted the comment, justifying that his government “serves those most in need” and what is “a government that thinks of the poorest”.

Despite Lula’s arguments, Bolsonaro later replied forcefully: “Brazil’s inflation [en 2022] It is one of the lowest in the world.

Former president and candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Lula and Bolsonaro were not the only ones to leave spicy phrases during the meeting that lasted more than two hours.

was the candidate Cyrus Gomes who responded to Bolsonaro’s argument about economic growth by saying: “Everything in Brazil is out of place. Listening to President Bolsonaro say that the economy is booming is something that shocks me,” replied the Labor candidate Ciro Gomes.

Presidential candidate Ciro Gomes

A SHAME

Another burning moment of the meeting occurred when Bolsonaron attacked a journalist who asked candidate Gomes a question.

“You are an embarrassment for Brazilian journalism”, Bolsonaro snapped at the TV Cultura journalist, when speaking in a reply.

“He accuses me without any proof. My government is the one that sanctioned laws for women the most. Enough of victimization, we are all the same “said the president.

For her part, Senator Simone Tebet, of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB), accused President Bolsonaro of being a “misogynist.” “Why so much anger with women?”he asked.

“We cannot have a president who lies, who creates fake news, who divides families. Mine will be a government of love,” added Tebet.

The debate, organized in São Paulo by a group of Brazilian media, including the Bandeirantes Network and the newspaper Folha de S. Paulois the first of the campaign calendar with a view to the elections on October 2. It is possibly the only one, which is why it is seen as one of the most decisive moments of the process..

CAMPAIGN START

On the eve of the debate, Bolsonaro and Lula premiered their campaign ads on radio and television this Saturday, focused mainly on the economy.

Lula criticized inflation and the advance of hunger, which affects more than 33 million Brazilians. In the voice of singer Gilberto Gil, the announcement stated that “democracy does not combine with hate and violence, nor with authoritarianism or ‘fake news’.”

Lula, with the support of ten parties, has one minute more television than Bolsonaro (3.39 minutes) and used his screen time to denounce that “millions of Brazilian brothers and sisters have nothing to eat.” Without citing Bolsonaro, Lula wondered “How could such a rich country go so far back?” and “how can a ruler not care about the suffering of so many people?”

Bolsonaro, for his part, attributed the inflation to the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the drought, while promising to maintain the Aid Brazil assistance program in 2023, which transfers about 110 dollars a month to 20 million families.

Trying to reach that electorate, in his first radio program, this Saturday, Bolsonaro’s campaign used a speaker with a strong accent from the northeast of Brazil, the poorest region of the country and where Lula has a greater advantage in the polls.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

