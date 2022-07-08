The tense dialogue between Gallardo, Biscay and several River Plate players with referee Tobar: “You didn’t see the hand, it was a goal”

The detail of the dialogue between Marcelo Gallardo, Roberto Tobar and Matías Biscay after the game. The focus was the annulled goal against Matías Suárez

Only 24 after the elimination of Boca Juniors from the Copa Libertadores, Vélez hit the Monumental stadium and also left River Plate out of the maximum continental tournament for South American soccer clubs. After the 1-0 in Liniers, the duel in Núñez had an outcome full of controversy due to the disallowed goal against Matías Suárez near the end that would have equalized the series.

Once the match was over, all the gazes of the millionaires They were placed on the referee of the match, Roberto Tobar. With the assistance of the VAR, the Chilean decided to annul the striker’s goal due to an alleged handball by Suárez himself after heading the ball. So it was that, with the match over, both Marcelo Gallardo as Matías Biscay and several River footballers came to speak with the judge.

“That’s why… Why do you disallow a goal if you’re not sure?”the DT assistant asked Tobar, according to a lip reading that he reproduced TyC Sports in his live segment after the match. From that, the images show a series of comments by Gallardo against the figure of the referee of the duel between the Argentine teams.

“They don’t call you… Are you sure they don’t call you?”says the Doll, in reference to another of the controversial plays that occurred in the last minutes of the match in which Godín jumped to clear the ball and all of River called for an infraction in the jump with Lucas Beltrán.

Immediately afterwards, in the video of the dialogue and with Tobar on his back, you can see how Gallardo points again for Suárez’s goal play and tells the Chilean: “You didn’t see the hand, it was a goal”. After that, she repeated twice “When was it that you hesitated?” and asks him: “Did you see it?”.

Gallardo and Biscay complained about the disallowed goal against Tobar (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

In this way, and with several of the Millionaire’s references that surrounded him, such as Enzo Perez y Milton Casco (later the goalkeeper would be added Franco Armani), Biscay reappears, who looks at Tobar and yells: “You don’t see anything, you don’t see”. Seconds later, Gallardo laughs at the explanation given by the Chilean in the middle of the playing field.

After the tense dialogue between players and the central part of River’s coaching staff, the one who appears to greet the judge is the Uruguayan Godín, who exchanges a few words with the local captain before the scene dissipates.

In the last hours, Conmebol published the video with the audios of the communication between the VAR and the referee on the action of the goal that was annulled to River and that would have put the series 1-1 with just over 10 minutes to go in the round of 16 rematch.

“eye with hand”, was heard in the video arbitration booth immediately after the ball entered the goal guarded by Lucas Hoyos. Given this scenario, Tobar was told not to resume play until they review all the cameras they have available to certify if the Cordovan had touched the ball with his arm in the goal. “It’s there. Make a loop. Hit the hand”remarked the AVAR before inviting the Chilean to go review the controversy of the night in the Antonio Vespucci Liberti.

For his part, already at a press conference before the media, Gallardo was blunt in his position on what happened in the aforementioned action. “If you have to look for something to look for without being sure of what you are looking for, or to look for looking, there is a hint of total injustice. It is what is reflected in the play itself, to collect something you are not sure about. Afterwards, I don’t have many more things to say because I don’t get other things than to feel that today we were harmed by that failure that cannot be seen. There is no clarity. Injustice is the one that accompanies us at this moment, ”said the millionaire coach after the defeat in the key against Vélez that caused the elimination of River from the Libertadores.

River’s coach left upset after the elimination of his team from the Libertadores (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

