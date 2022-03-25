The tense discussion that Alexis Canelo starred in with Toluca fans

Pedro Alexis Canelo tried to appease the spirits of the protesters outside the Toluca training field, but, beyond achieving his goal, he had an angry discussion with the group of people (Video: Twitter/@laaficion)

The sporting situation Red Devils of Toluca have sustained this season has generated disagreement in a sector of the hobby. The team commanded by Ignacio Ambriz has not achieved the best results and the loss to the Eagles on day 11 he unleashed anger. A group of supporters demonstrated outside the training ground and, in their eagerness to serve them, Pedro Alexis Canelo had an angry discussion with them.

“Because of your attitude when you came out right now as if no one deserved you (you represent nothing to us)”, were the words spoken by one of the members of the animation group. And it is that since the early hours of Thursday, March 24, a group of people went to place banners in front of the facilities to reprimand players for poor performance they have shown, as well as the high salary they receive.

In that sense, the Argentine striker who holds the captain’s badge came out to show his face to appease the people. However, the dissatisfied considered that Canelo exhibited an attitude of contempt with them and they began to raise their voices while recriminating him. The discussion increased when, when questioned about the titles he has won in his five years with the institution, highlighted his pair of individual scoring championships.

Alexis Canelo and Haret Ortega faced the fans (Photo: Twitter/@TolucaFC)

And it is that after having played a dozen games, the choriceros have only achieved the harvest of 13 units of the 30 possible, that is, less than half. They only won four games, drew one and lost five. However, the losses against the Pumas, Cruz Azul, Pachuca and America They caused special discomfort, since they have been by a landslide.

On matchday 11 they had scheduled a visit to the Azteca Stadium with the confidence of returning to the State of Mexico with the three units. Nevertheless, Fernando Ortiz’s team gave the surprise. In the first 18 minutes of the match they scored three goals and snapped a six game winless streak in Grita México Clausura 2022. In addition, thanks to Toluca’s lack of response, the Eagles managed come out of the penultimate position in the table.

The moment of the tournament that will come after the FIFA date is crucial for the aspirations of all the teams. By locating in the 11th place, and with seven games to play, those of Toluca must improve their football deployment in case of looking for the league through the playoffs. At this point, the loss or gain of units will resonate with greater force.

The presence of Ignacio Ambriz on the Mexican bench has not provided the result expected by the fans (Photo: Javier Blasco/EFE)

Due to this, moments after the controversial scene between the barristas and the Argentine striker, the defender Haret Ortega came out to chat with the fans. Aware of the moment his team is experiencing, and knowing that they are not guaranteed a place in the postseason to seek the title, he assured before the microphones that when they receive the Puebla de Nicolas Larcamon will show marked improvement.

“We all have the same feeling of shame for what is happening. Now we have to stop fooling around and talk on the pitch. Outside we can be brave and talk, but the important thing is that you see it every weekend. We haven’t, myself included. We are all part of this, but I do tell them that they will see a different Toluca”declared the youth squad of the Águilas del América.

After the talks that the players had with the fans, users on social networks pointed out that the coach Ignacio Ambriz invited the protesters to come in to talk. The result of the interaction will be reflected in the final stretch of the tournament, where Nacho’s pupils still have to face Puebla, Monterrey, Tigres, Atlas and Leónteams that still aspire to direct qualification positions.

