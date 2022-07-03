The tense exchange of accusations between Kyrgios and Tsitspás after the Wimbledon scandal: “It has a dark side”

* Tsitsipas’ pitch to the public that infuriated Kyrgios

Stefanos Tsitsipás was in the center of the scene during the third round duel of Wimbledon who starred before Nick Kyrgios. After losing the second set, he unleashed a violent backhand to vent his anger: the ball was directed towards the stalls located flush with the field of play and, after a bounce off the wall, seemed to hit a fan.

After the Australian’s victory in a game full of tension, the Greek apologized for the fact although he clarified that he did not hit any fan. However, the focus was not centered on this event since its statements pointed directly against the personality of the Australian.

“In a way, it felt like a circus. He talks too much, he complains too much. We are there to play tennis, not to have conversations. But he constantly bullies his opponents and probably did it at school too. He has a dark side within him,” said the 23-year-old tennis player who is 5th in the ATP ranking. “The Kyrgios thing is bullying. That’s what he does. And I don’t like bullies, people who put other people down. He also has some good character traits. But when the evil side of him comes out, he can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around,” he added.

“It was very bad of me. I’ve never done anything like this and I’ll never do it again, I don’t know what went through my head. Luckily I didn’t hit anyone. It is my responsibility, of course, but there was also something on your part that triggered this behavior in me”, He apologized, assuring that the ball did not hit anyone and pointing to Kyrgios as the trigger for his fury.

The current 40th in the world ranking demanded that the Greek be disqualified during the match shouting, but as soon as it ended he avoided polemics in statements from the field. But that measure changed in a press conference and he got into the ring of statements: “I’m not sure how I intimidated him. He was the one who hit me in the balls. He was the one who hit a spectator. I didn’t do anything disrespectful towards him.”

“The circus was all him today. It has some serious problems. I’m good in the locker room, I have a lot of friends, so you know… he doesn’t like it. In fact, I am one of the most loved. he is not loved”, returned the winner of the match (6-7, 6-4, 6-3 and 7-6) who appeared at the press conference with a suggestive Dennis Rodman shirt.

The shirt that Kyrgios used in conference (Photo: Capture)

Tsitsipas admitted to the media that he tried to hit his rival with a ball on several occasions in different point definitions: “I was aiming at my opponent’s body, but missed by far, for long. I’m not used to playing this way. But I can’t just sit there and act like a robot and act like someone who is completely cold and ignorant. You’re out there doing your job and you’ve got noise coming from across the court for absolutely no reason.”.

The Australian and the Greek experienced a game of absolute tension with different situations that put everything on the verge of a major scandal. The highest point came after the second set, which Kyrgios won: “You can’t throw a ball into a crowd, hit someone and not get disqualified. I would like to speak to a supervisor. I won’t play until I talk to a supervisor. Get more supervisors. I’m not done Take them all out”, exploded the Bad boy circuit before chair umpire Damien Dumusois.

