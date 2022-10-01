The tension on the Korean peninsula continues: after the military exercises led by the US, Pyongyang launched two missiles into the sea

File photo of the launch of a ballistic missile in North Korea (AFP)

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea in the two Koreas) on Friday, according to the South Korean Army, in what is the fourth such test in the last week.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported the new launches around 7:00 local time on Saturday (22:00 GMT on Friday), and specified that it was two short-range ballistic projectileswithout offering more details of them at the moment.

The new test takes place after the visit to South Korea until last Thursday of the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, and that Seoul, Washington and Tokyo carried out joint anti-submarine military maneuvers on Friday to counteract the Pyongyang’s weapons developments.

The missiles fell Outside Japan Exclusive Economic Area (EEZ) watersas reported by the authorities of this country, who have no evidence of damage to Japanese vessels or ships as a result of the launches.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan last Thursday hours after Harris took off from Southafter as many similar launches the day before and one more last Saturday.

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, and the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, met this week in Seoul (REUTERS / Leah Millis)

During his trip to South Korea, Harris visited the militarized inter-Korean border and met in Seoul with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, to whom he stressed the Washington’s commitment to deploy strategic assets to defend the South based on actions by the North.

The succession of weapons tests in the North, which for the moment has not commented on them, is interpreted as a response to the deployment of the US aircraft carrier USS “Ronald Reagan” in the peninsula.

On the eve, the USS “Ronald Reagan” carried out joint exercises with South Korean and Japanese naval forces in the Sea of ​​Japan in order to “detect, identify, and track North Korean submarines equipped with technology to launch SLBMs (submersible-fired ballistic missiles).”

South Korean and US Navy ships, including the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, take part in a joint naval exercise off the coast of South Korea (Yonhap via REUTERS)

The last time that the “Ronald Reagan” traveled to the peninsula to carry out joint maneuvers of this type was in September 2017, in the midst of an escalation of tension after the last North Korean nuclear test to date.

Seoul and Washington sought with these exercises to send a message of strength at a time when their intelligence services assume that the hermetic regime has been ready for months to carry out what would be its seventh underground nuclear detonation at its testing center in Punggye-ri (northeast of the country).

(With information from EFE)

