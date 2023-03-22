The Terminal List Season 2 Expected Release Date: Is It Renewed For Another Season?

Since the first season of “The Terminal List,” an action-thriller TV show, came out, fans have been talking about how excited they are for a second season. After a lot of talk about a possible second season, executive producer and star Chris Patt finally gave some news. The show is based on the same-named 2018 novel by Navy SEAL-turned-author Jack Carr. It was Carr’s first novel.

The Terminal List Season 2

Lieutenant Commander James Reece is a Navy SEAL who is trying to get revenge for the murder of his family in Terminal List. It has eight episodes in which Reece goes on a quest for revenge and learns dark secrets that he didn’t know he was going to learn. In doing so, he puts his own life as well as the lives of people he cares about in danger.

David DiGilio created the show and is one of its executive producers. Chris Pratt, Antoine Fuqua, Jack Carr, Jon Schumacher, Daniel Shattuck, and David Auge are also among the show’s executive producers. The show is made by Amazon Studios, Indivisible Productions, Fuqua Films, DiGilio Films, Civic Center Media, and MRC Television, along with Max Adams, Kat Samick, and Ronald Cosmo Vecchiarelli. Carr’s book series has five books: “The Terminal List,” “True Believer,” “Savage Son,” “The Devil’s Hand,” and “In the Blood.” Season 1 was based on the first book, “The Terminal List.”

The Terminal List Season 2 Renewal Status

Even though the first season was a hit, there wasn’t much news about season 2 of The Terminal List for a long time. But in February 2023, it was announced that not only would the show be back for more James Reece adventures, but that it would also be getting a spinoff show (according to Variety). Chris Pratt will be back for season 2 of The Terminal List, and fans will find out what happens to James Reece now that he is a wanted man. Additionally, there will be a spinoff prequel series about Ben Edwards in addition to season 2 (Taylor Kitsch).

The Terminal List Season 2 Cast

As far as we know, the network hasn’t told us anything new about the cast of the next season. Because of this, we can’t give you a complete list of the cast. From what I’ve heard, the following people could be in Season 2:

Chris Pratt as Lieutenant Commander James Reece

Constance Wu as Katie Buranek

Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards

Riley Keough as Lauren Reece

Arlo Mertz as Lucy Reece

Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lorraine Hartley

Nick Chinlund as Rear Admiral Gerald Pillar

Matthew Rauch as Captain Leonard Howard

LaMonica Garrett as Commander Bill Cox

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Special Warfare Operator Second Class Donald “Donny” Mitchell

Tyner Rushing as Liz Riley

Arturo Castro as Jordan Groff

Jai Courtney as Steve Horn

Paul McCrane as Dr. Mike Tedesco

Stephen Bishop as Richard Fontana

J. D. Pardo as Tony Layun

Christina Vidal as Mackenzie “Mac” Wilson

Drew Starkey as Junior Alb

The Terminal List Season 2 Plot

Hartley killed herself at the end of season 1 when she realized that she could no longer be a politician. With the help of Katie, Reece finds out that Ben was the one who told lies about Kahani. Right after killing Ben, Reece throws the list into the ocean. Most people think he should go to Mozambique next.

If there is a second season of “The Terminal List,” it would be based on the second book in the series, “True Believer.” In this book, James Reece starts a new adventure when the president forgives him for what he did in The Terminal List. The U.S. government is trying to stop a global terrorist plot that involves a “shadowy former Iraqi commando” with whom he has a history. James Reece is always on the move, looking for terrorists and answers as part of his job as he uncovers a global conspiracy involving a CIA traitor and “a sinister assassination plot with worldwide implications.”

A key part of the storyline could be a reason why Reese’s tumor didn’t kill him. Since he was okay with dying, it’s unlikely that Reece would have tried to find a cure. After his wife and daughter died, he also lost the will to live. If the tumor wasn’t as dangerous as they thought, it would change how he deals with this new information and where he goes from here. You can open the can.

In a possible second season, Reece might spend some time with Raife’s family in Mozambique before the outside world tries to find him. This could be a chance to learn more about their shared past. The only person who can stop an ex-Iraqi commando from causing trouble in Europe is Reece.

The Terminal List Season 2 Episodes

The exact number of episodes for Season 2 of The Terminal List hasn’t been announced yet, but if the show is renewed, we can likely anticipate at least eight episodes, each of which will last between 51 and 65 minutes. The number of episodes can change, depending on what the show is trying to get across to its viewers. We suggest that audiences be patient and follow the show’s social media accounts to find out the latest information.

The Terminal List Season 2 Release Date

In February 2022, The Terminal List’s future was made official. This included all of its future seasons and what they were going to concentrate on. (We’ll talk about that soon.) Before the official statement, Pratt gave fans hope by saying there was more to come on writer Jack Carr’s Danger Close podcast in late 2022.

As of February 13, 2023, no one thinks that the show has even started making new episodes yet. With that in mind, and considering the time needed for filming and editing, it’s unlikely that anything will come out before early 2024.

Where to watch The Terminal List Season 2

The only place to watch “The Terminal List” is on Amazon Prime Video. To be able to watch the show, you have to buy a subscription. If there is a season 2, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video, just like the first season, which you can still watch.

The Terminal List: A Prequel Series

With the success of the first season of The Terminal List and the upcoming second season, a prequel series is being added to the franchise. After it was found out in season 1 of The Terminal List that Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) was one of the bad guys, a new show will look at how Edwards went from being a respected soldier to betraying his friends. People say that the show is a high-level spy thriller. Kitsch will be back, and given his history with Edwards, it wouldn’t be surprising if Pratt showed up as James Reece at some point.