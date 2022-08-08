The terrible falls of Aleix Espargaró in MotoGP and Ayumu Sasaki in Moto3, who was removed on a stretcher

The spectacular fall of Aleix Espargaró

The World Speed ​​Motorcycle Championship He resumed his activity after his vacation and this weekend he played his twelfth date with the British Grand Prix at the legendary Silverstone Autodrome in England. In MotoGP there was a terrible accident in the previous Spanish Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia), but was able to run this Sunday. While in the competition Moto3the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna) had another hard crash near the end and was stretchered off.

Espargaró, winner in Argentina and who is second in the championship, in the fourth and last practice session held this Saturday, when he lost control in a curve, his motorcycle moved and the xx-year-old rider flew and then fell into the asphalt that is the extension of the circuit. With the discomfort of the blow and impacted by the incident Aleix classified sixth.

After the incident, the medical report indicated: “High-energy fall. Neurological and thoraco-abdominal examination with normal results. normal constants. Bilateral contusion of both ankles, with a higher incidence in the right ankle. Calcaneal contusion. negative radiology. Anti-inflammatory and analgesic treatment”. And even he came to be in doubt for Sunday’s race: “After the last control at the Clinic, Aleix will rest until tomorrow. His situation, especially with regard to pain, will then be evaluated. So all activities for today are cancelled.”

But this Sunday Espargaró was able to run and finished ninth in the race that the Italian won Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), and whose podium was completed by the Spanish Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) and the Australian Jack Miller (Ducati). The Frenchman and current MotoGP world champion, fabio quartararo (Yamaha) was eighth and leads the championship with 180 points and precedes Aleix Espargaró (158), who finished ninth in the British race.

Sasaki’s blow to García and the fall of both

While in the Moto3 race, Sasaki also suffered a heavy crash. Before facing a curve, the Asian entered last and took the championship leader, the Spanish Sergio Garcia (KTM), who got upset and when he tried to rebuke the Japanese, stopped because he saw him lying on the floor, and was later removed on a stretcher. They transferred him to the medical center of the circuit for rigorous studies, but in principle he would not have suffered serious consequences.

While García was upset by the maneuver and after the race in dialogue with Dazn He sentenced: “Let’s see if the race management says something or puts a sanction as God intended so that it does not happen again.” However, the Iberian remained at the forefront of the championship. The race in the minor division was won by the Italian Dennis Foggia (Honda) and was escorted by the Spanish Jaime Masia and the Turkish Deniz Oncu, both with KTM.

While in Moto2 he won Augusto Fernandez (Kalex) led the 1-2 for the Spanish runners ahead of Alonso Lopez (Boscocuro). The podium was completed by the British Jake Dixon (Kalex). With his victory, Fernández is the leader of the contest.

The next date will take place on August 21 with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, where the second third of the season will be completed.

