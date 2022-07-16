The terrifying and mysterious Inscryption confirms its release date for PS4 and PS5

The title will arrive at the end of August for PlayStation consoles.

It’s official, Inscription it will come out for ps5 and ps4 very soon, specifically at the end of this august will be available now. Devolver Digital has announced it on its Twitter account celebrating the news and apologizing for a misunderstanding they caused. The PlayStation Store has indeed indicated the specific date and it is the August 30.

The tweet reads: “The incomparable Inscryption is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 late next month and is available to book now!” In addition, they also apologize because, apparently, they reported that the game would arrive this month, but it has not been so in the end: “Previously we said that it would come this month, which it was a total mistake“.

Inscryption already arrived last year on October 21, 2021 on the PC platform becoming one of the great surprises last year, reaping very good reviews and winning numerous awards at various galas. This game will cost 19.99 euros, but for PlayStation Plus subscribers it will be a little cheaper: 17.99 euros.

This title developed by Daniel Mullins Games is a dark roguelike proposal that combines card games with puzzles with an escape room approach. Is about one of the best indies of recent years and so we let you know in the 3DJuegos analysis. Its success is no coincidence as it has sold more than a million units.

