The terrifying film of the Foo Fighters can now be seen in streaming

At the Encino mansion, the Foo Fighters begin to experience increasingly terrifying and dangerous paranormal phenomena. (HBOMax)

About the scariest month of the year, Horror in studio 666 (Studio 666) just premiered in HBO Max. Los Foo Fighters made their fiction film debut with this hilarious film based on an original idea by Dave Grohl and directed by BJ McDonnell. For the first time in their artistic careers, the members of the band -including the late Taylor Hawkins– star in a non-documentary production that, in turn, has a horror and gore theme.

“The Foo Fighters move to a spooky mansion to record their long-awaited tenth album in this horror musical where the band must contend with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and their lives,” the official synopsis describes the title. shared on the platform.

Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March of this year, also starred in the comedy. (HBOMax)

In one hour and 46 minutes, the public will discover the most terrifying adventure of the American group set in a mansion and accompanied by the music that characterizes them. Led by Grohl, all the members go to this place to start the recording of their new album, but they did not expect to be stalked by supernatural beings and even be possessed by demons.

the cast of Horror in studio 666 is made up of Dave Grohl (lead vocals and guitar), Taylor Hawkins (drums), Nate Mendel (bass), Pat Smear (guitar), Chris Shiflett (guitar) and Rami Jaffee (keyboards and piano). In addition, other figures from music and cinema appear, such as Whitney Cummings, Will Forte, Jeff Garlin, Leslie Grossman, Kerry King, Jenna Ortega, Lionel Richie, Jimmi Simpson and John Carpenter.

Dave Grohl is possessed in this irreverent musical comedy. (HBOMax)

The shooting of the film took place in the same house where the album was recorded. Medicine at Midnight (2021). Due to the pandemic, filming had to be delayed throughout 2020 and resumed months after it began. Originally, it was to be a small production that would only run for six days; however, due to the protocols at the time, it had to be shot in three weeks.

It should be noted that the footage holds a very special place in the life and career of the Foo FightersSince, Hawkins participated in these recordings. As recalled, the musician died at the age of 50 on March 25, 2022 in Bogotá (Colombia), the city where they arrived to play at the Estéreo Picnic festival. Finally, his remains were taken back to his family in the United States. In September, a posthumous tribute was organized where the band, various artists, and his son, Oliver, who is also a drummer, performed.

Official poster of “Terror in studio 666”. (HBOMax)

Horror in studio 666 It hit theaters in the US on February 25 of this year under the distribution of Open Road Films and had a limited release in some Latin American countries. This October 7, the horror comedy premiered in the catalog of HBO Max and many fans of the rock group are more than ready to sing along with their idols.

