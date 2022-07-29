The terrifying Phasmophobia will add difficulty customization and a new map

The game developed by Kinetic Games was one of the phenomena of the moment during 2020.

If you are moderately akin to horror titles, surely you know Phasmophobia since, apart from its cooperative proposal being especially striking, the game of Kinetic Games became one of the viral phenomena of 2020 and continues to have a strong player base to this day.

In order to continue improving the experience, the development team has shared a publication on Steam that offers some details of what’s to come in the next update of Phasmophobia, which should be published soon and will incorporate new highly demanded options.

The most striking is the possibility of customize game difficulty, which will allow us to change from the time we can run to if we lose the objects when we die. This will make the experience as close as possible to what the player is looking for, obtaining a different reward multiplier depending on each configuration and being able to save the difficulties that we want to select them later.

In addition to a special challenge with rewards within the game that they have not detailed but is aimed at the bravest, from Kinetic they have offered a look (a bit dark) at new map Sunny Meadowsan asylum map that is smaller than currently available but makes up for it with multiple themed zones.

We can expect new hiding places, secrets and new areas, such as the courtyard or the chapel, although in the future we will know more details about the next additions to Phasmophobia, which has already become one of the most popular horror games in recent years.

More about: Phasmophobia, Terror, Kinetic Games and Update.