The terrifying Poppy Playtime 2 debuts to great acclaim on Twitch and YouTube, repeating the success of its prequel

The game of puzzles and diabolical dolls has carved out a niche for itself among the most watched of both platforms.

The gender of terror It finds followers everywhere, both in players who enjoy paralyzing experiences and in users who prefer to live these sensations as spectators. Poppy Playtime carved a niche for itself in this sector with a title that caught the interest of viewers of Twitch y YouTubebut from MOB Games they have proposed to surpass this achievement with an even more successful second part.

And the premise of Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 It takes us back to that toy factory packed with diabolical and bloody dolls. As expected, this proposal has caught the attention of users of various streaming platforms and, according to Movistar eSports, it has slipped between the most seen from last Thursday. In this way, it is clear that the second chapter of this terrifying installment has debuted with great success on streaming applications.

This is mainly due to the interest of some of the most famous streamers of the moment. According to the Movistar eSports article, content creators such as Rubius, IlloJuan, YoSoyPlex or TheGrefg have dedicated their direct to Poppy Playtime 2, which adds up to a figure of more than 113,000 spectators Be aware of all the dangers of the MOB Games game.

And the good news for the development team does not end here, since the first episode of Poppy Playtime has also gained the attention of the public on Twitch. After all, the launch of the second part was the perfect excuse for the creators of the franchise they will give away the prequel on Steamwhich has been seen as the perfect opportunity for players and streamers to enjoy their creepy dolls.

