The terror of Alien Isolation sets a release date on Android and iOS: the xenomorph debuts on mobile

The version for smartphones adapts to the tactile nature of these devices, but maintains the essence of the delivery.

The film director Ridley Scott managed to generate many sensations in the public from the films that he has released throughout his career. With Alien, he managed to train us a cold sweat fruit of the tension emanating from the film, and Creative Assembly wants us to have a similar experience again with the premiere of Alien Isolation on mobiles. The opportunity to enjoy this terrifying installment on a new device.

Alien Isolation will terrorize mobile gamers on December 16In this sense, users who tend to invest their game time on Android or iOS will be able to access this dark adventure on the day December 16, so there is little less than a month to meet the xenomorph again. After all, the developers have adapted the title to take advantage of touch functionality smartphones, something that can be seen with a fully customizable interface and compatibility with gamepads.

Alien Isolation recovered the essence of the movies to convey an experience of survival horror It mixes the mystery with the tension of being chased by the alien creature. To tell your story, the title is divided into several chapters in which the narrative thread joins with the survival of the protagonist, who has no way of facing the xenomorph.

Alien Isolation logró good critics by the public, since its combination of horror and action inspired by the classic film has caught the attention of lovers of the genre. Also, it seems that the tension of the game was insufficient for some players, as a mod that multiplied the alien in the game by ten came to light. As for the original plot, the Creative Assembly title got a sense of maximum suspense and infinite anguish which, as we explained in our Alien Isolation review, made our hair stand on end.

