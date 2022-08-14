The terror of Alone in the Dark returns 20 years later and its first trailer gives reason for joy

The writer of Amnesia and SOMA is behind the return of this legendary survival horror.

Although today it is a name unfairly forgotten by the general public, Alone in the Dark is one of the great horror classics that defined the way of creating this kind of scary adventures, with Resident Evil being the one that best took advantage of its spirit. So it’s quite a joy that almost 20 years later we can return to the scary mansion Derceto Manor to relive the history caused nightmares to thousands of players so many years ago.

THQ Nordic has presented this “reinterpretation” of the classic Alone in the Dark that they themselves define as “a love letter to the original”, while promising to respect everything that made the game designed by Frederick Raynal. To make such a difficult undertaking possible, the development of the game has been entrusted to Pieces Interactive, which has in its ranks the screenwriter of the fantastic Amnesia and SOMA, Mikael Hedberg.

As in the original, Alone in the Dark allows us to enjoy its story from the perspective of two different characters, detective Edward Carnby and the young Emily Hartwood, with whom we will enjoy unique situations and conversations. “You are definitely going to want to play with both characters,” the team behind Alone in the Dark told 3D Games.

A tribute to the horror of the 90s

We want to expand on things that the original never had a chance to do.Set in Louisiana 1920s, Alone in the Dark takes us to a sinister mansion in which its owner, Jeremy Hartwood, has committed suicide, leaving many questions in the air. Whether you play the detective or Hartwood’s niece, your mission is the same: find out what happened, but along the way, you’ll see that your nightmare has only just begun. Considered the father of survival horror, in its day Alone in the Dark surprised by successfully combining the combat with the puzzles and the explorationwithout neglecting history, highly influenced by the work of Lovecraft.

Although there were fights in the game, they were quite rare, prevailing the moments of maximum tension that forced you to escape from nightmare creatures. This reinterpretation of the classic wants to stay true to that philosophy, although it seems that there will be more monsters and a little more action. “We want to expand things that the original never had the opportunity to do,” the main person in charge of the project told us, anticipating that we will have new locations to explore outside of the mansion.

There will also be new puzzles and tons of secrets to discover, so exploration will be key in the new Alone in the Dark. To give life to the new creatures from which we will have to escape -and they promise to be terrifying- the artist has been counted on Guy Daviswho has worked on some of the Hellboy stories.

A chance to play the new Alone in the Dark

At the gates of Gamescom 2022, THQ Nordic confirmed that those attending the event will have the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive demo of the new Alone in the Dark. The peculiarity of this prologue is that it will be played by little Grace Saunders, one of the protagonists of Alone in the Dark 2. Surprisingly, this story will not be included in the final game, so it remains to be seen if we will have other opportunities to play the prologue to Alone in the Dark.

In development since 2019 with the Unreal Engine 4, the game is scheduled to be released on PC, Xbox Series and PS5 on a date yet to be determined.

Más sobre: Alone in the Dark (2022), Pieces Interactive y THQ Nordic.