The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel Is Going Through Major Behind-The-Scenes Changes Right After Filming Begins

As talked about earlier, that is harking back to what Solo: A Star Wars Story went by a number of years, again, with authentic administrators Phil Lord and Chris Miller exiting in the course of manufacturing, and Ron Howard coming in to fill their sneakers. In that occasion although, Lord and Miller made it by roughly three-fourths of the principle Solo shoot earlier than they had been fired, whereas Ryan and Andy Tohill had been solely round for every week on the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel. Evidently that was sufficient time for Legendary to resolve it wasn’t enamored with what the duo was delivering.