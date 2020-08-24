The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel Is Going Through Major Behind-The-Scenes Changes Right After Filming Begins

Go away a Remark
Often when a film begins filming, the director has been locked in for some time already and can stick round to see the mission by to completion. Nonetheless, in a transfer pulled from the Solo: A Star Wars Story playbook, the newest Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel has misplaced its administrators after only one week into principal pictures in Bulgaria.
Again in February, it was introduced that The Dig’s Ryan and Andy Tohill had been employed to direct the brand new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film, however now the duo have exited the sequel resulting from inventive variations. This choice was reportedly made within the final 48 hours, with Deadline reporting that Legendary Photos, the manufacturing firm behind this newest installment, “didn’t spark to what it noticed.”
Consequently, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel has shut down, but it surely gained’t keep that method for lengthy. David Blue Garcia, an Emmy-winning cinematographer who made his function filmmaking debut with 2018’s Tejano, has been tapped as Ryan and Andy Tohill’s alternative. Garcia may even shoot the mission from scratch somewhat than incorporate any footage that the Tohills captured.
As talked about earlier, that is harking back to what Solo: A Star Wars Story went by a number of years, again, with authentic administrators Phil Lord and Chris Miller exiting in the course of manufacturing, and Ron Howard coming in to fill their sneakers. In that occasion although, Lord and Miller made it by roughly three-fourths of the principle Solo shoot earlier than they had been fired, whereas Ryan and Andy Tohill had been solely round for every week on the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel. Evidently that was sufficient time for Legendary to resolve it wasn’t enamored with what the duo was delivering.
Similar to 2013’s Texas Chainsaw 3D, the brand new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film will function as a direct sequel to solely the unique Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which was launched in 1974. In different phrases, this will probably be an alternate story exploring the return of the killer often called Leatherface after being absent for many years. The Halloween franchise adopted that very same type of mannequin in 2018, and that was profitable sufficient to spawn two direct sequels.
Together with David Blue Garcia now on board as the brand new director and Chris Thomas Devlin having written the script, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel boasts a solid that features Eighth Grade’s Elsie Fisher, Joyful Demise Day 2U’s Sarah Yarkin, The Maze Runner’s Jacob Latimore and Vikings’ Moe Dunford. No plot particulars have been formally revealed but for the brand new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film, however The Illuminerdi reported in Could that it follows two sisters who enterprise into the namesake state for a enterprise journey and have the misfortune of working into the aged madman out within the rural nation.
