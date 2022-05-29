The Texas Congress recognized the trajectory of “Perro” Bermúdez as a chronicler

Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna was recognized by the Texas Congress for his career (Photo: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

On the eve of the Mexican National Team, led by Gerardo Martino, beginning its preparation for the World Cup, the team of commentators that will narrate the actions from AT&T Stadium is already in Arlington, Texas. In this sense, taking advantage of its presence in the United States, the state congress take the opportunity to recognize the trajectory that Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna in the microphone.

Through social media, the Dog Bermúdez released a photograph of the document issued by the state of Texas and signed by Victoria Neave Criado, representative of the entity. Similarly, she replied to a video in which thanked the authorities for the decorationas well as the appreciation that people have shown him throughout his 46-year career.

“The Texas Congress just gave me this undeserved recognition. I feel very proud. Imagine that people who fight socially for Latin Americans, Mexicans, Hondurans, Salvadorans, Guatemalans, Colombians, grant me this recognition. I carry it in my heart because it is something that undoubtedly gives you the energy to continue fighting and fighting in what will be my last World Cup in Qatar 2022, which is not my retirement”pronounced in the material broadcast by TUDN.

Recognition of the Texas Congress for the trajectory of “Perro” Bermúdez (Photo: Twitter/@enriquebermudez)

On the letterhead with the coat of arms of Congress, a resolution was issued in which a brief tour of the most relevant passages in its trajectory. As one of his achievements, it was highlighted when he lent his voice, along with Ricardo Peláez, for the narration of the FIFA video game series, launched by the company EA Sports. Also, phrases like “where the spiders weave their nest” were highlighted as its distinctive signs.

“Be it resolved that Henry The dog Bermudez de la Serna be congratulated on your retirement from World Cup narration and that the best and sincere wishes of continued happiness are extended to him”, reads the final part of the document.

On the eve of Mexico securing its ticket to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, before facing the United States team at the start of the last date of the Concacaf Octagonal Final, The dog Bermudez announced that the next World Cup would be the last in which he will participate. It was thus that the 71-year-old character, in the company of Paco Villa, anticipated his retirement, although he did not define the date.

El Tri gave a signed jersey to Perro Bermúdez for his retirement from narrations (Photo: Twitter/@enriquebermudez)

“In Qatar, which will be my 12th World Cup, I have 11 World Cups. At 44 years old I say goodbye to the World Cups. It will be the last World Cup that I will report and I want to thank, first of all, the Lord Jesus Christ, my family (…) my colleagues, the companies Televisa y Univision and to you, to the public. Without the public I would have done absolutely nothing. To those who have supported me and also to my detractors because their criticisms have been my successes. Thank you all”declared in the transmission.

Since its appearance in the media, Bermúdez stood out for his peculiar timbre, tone and style of voice, as well as for the creativity that led him to be the author of memorable phrases. His presence quickly made its way through the taste of viewersalthough he has also been harshly criticized for the style he has established as his personal stamp.

Since the coverage of Argentina 1978, it has uninterruptedly directed the coverage of the World Cup tournaments held in Spain, Mexico, Italy, the United States, France, Korea-Japan, Germany, South Africa, Brazil, Russia and, soon, Qatar.

In the same way, he has baptized dozens of Liga MX players with nicknames that have been engraved in the collective memory of the fans. Among the most prominent is Alfredo Tena, The Captain Fury; Jose Saturnino Cardozo The Guaraní Prince; Jorge Campos, The Brody; Carlos Salcido, El Sa Sa Salcitaamong others.

