The Thing Actor, ‘Diabeetus Man,’ And Andy Reid Look-Alike Wilford Brimley Is Dead At 85

Famously, Wilford Brimley was recognized for his Quaker Oats adverts and for telling folks to eat the oats as a result of “it is the suitable factor to do.” He additionally was a spokesperson within the U.S. for diabetes, the place he’s recognized to a technology of individuals because the “diabeetus man.” In 2008, he was even lauded by the American Diabetes Affiliation for his lifetime advocacy. But, he had a wealthy profession on the massive and small display as nicely, showing in films corresponding to The Thing, Arduous Goal and The Pure. His final film function was in 2017’s I Imagine.