The third chapter of Final Fantasy VII: Remake is in development and Nomura is eager to talk about it

The Japanese developer promises to address the nomenclature of these video games later.

Not because he was expected, he ceased to be a surprise for those who had been asking about him for weeks. The Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary event gave us a first look at FF VII: Rebirth, which is how the second part of the remake trilogy will be known and which, according to those responsible, has already started production of its third installment.

This is announced by Tetsuya Nomura, creative director of the project, in a brief statement where he states that he personally initiated the development of this third title. The Japanese developer claims to be working on this title with the same enthusiasm as always, eager to deliver an exciting conclusion to fans.

This progress is possible thanks to the development of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is going very fast since they adopted a new development structure. “A game of this scale where everything is connected before production even started is really rare,” says the also responsible for Kingdom Hearts IV.

The reason for the names of FF VII Remake and Rebirth

The presentation of FF VII: Rebirth also left us with a name change for the delivery, which until now was better known among the public as FF VII: Remake – Part 2. Anything to say from Square Enix for this baptism? “I can’t wait to share the intention behind naming the first title Remake and the second title Rebirth. Over time, I hope to reveal what the third will be called and where this journey will ultimately lead,” Nomura says, playing the mystery.

With FF VII: Rebirth it is the second part of this small remake saga, which was confirmed yesterday as a trilogy, ending the debate on how many installments there would be. In the coming months there will be more information about what events the video game will narrate. Meanwhile you can take a look at other proposals announced yesterday.

Thus, the Japanese company presented Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion: a remaster so powerful that it almost seems like a remake, and launched FF VII: Remake on Steam.

Más sobre: Final Fantasy VII Remake 3, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy y Square Enix.