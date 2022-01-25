The third DDoS attack in Andorra suggests that it is better to avoid going to a place with a single Internet provider if you are a streamer

Since last Friday, Andorra has been suffering a wave of DDoS attacks on its only service provider; Andorra Telecom. this attack it has drawn particular attention due to the fact that several of the most famous Spanish-speaking content creators reside there, and are participating in a new Minecraft series on Twitch themed ‘The Squid Game’.

These continuous attacks have arisen while the streamers broadcast from Twitch, finally being impossible to continue in the series. From the service provider they have offered information about these attacks in Twitter, and although services have been restored, There is still no definitive solution or certainty that the attacks will stop.

The disadvantages of living in a place with a single Internet provider

Andorra Telecom has reported a few hours ago of its latest attack, being three in total since last Friday. According to the provider, it is affecting part of their clients, and they are currently mitigating the problem. In the Twitch landscape, this has meant the disqualification of the participants of the series residing in the micro-state, to give priority to the continuity of the event.

To give context to the situation, it should be noted that Andorra Telecom is the only Internet provider in the entire region, monopolizing access to the network. Users have expressed their complaints on social networks, stating that, if they want Internet access, they are currently “obliged” to contract the services provided by this provider. The situation shows the bad idea of ​​choosing a place where there is only one Internet providerEspecially if your job depends on it.

ℹ️ Confirmed: Internet disruption registered on #Andorra Telecom (AS6752) on Saturday evening; the incident is attributed by the state telco to a DDoS attack targeting the high-stakes #SquidCraftGames Minecraft Twitch competition, resulting in the elimination of Team Andorra 📉📈 pic.twitter.com/RCsJu2DYpH — NetBlocks (@netblocks) January 23, 2022

The first attack took place between 8 and 9 p.m. last Friday, but it was not until 10 p.m. when the provider posted on Twitter that it was indeed a DDoS attack. Service appeared to have been restored at around 10:30 that same night. Something similar happened around the same time the next day. And yesterday Sunday at the last minute, Andorra Telecom detailed that the attacks “seeked to harm the programming of some youtubers” with a third attack.

The attacks have not affected the continuity of the ‘Squid Games’

Leaving cyberattacks aside, the series is having a great reception, especially because of the organization behind it. It started last Wednesday, and 147 streamers have had to face a series of tests based on the popular fiction of ‘The Squid Game’ to win a $100,000 prize.

The games start each day at 20:00 CET, and last approximately two hours. Of all the participants only 24 remain, who will fight to win the prize on the last day of the event. We can follow the broadcast from the point of view of each of the participating streamers on Twitch. ‘elxokas’, one of the Spanish streamers with the most impact of the moment and a survivor of these games, reached a record of viewers of more than 280,000 on Twitch.