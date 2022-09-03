The third installment of Voice of Cards, Yoko Taro’s card RPG, is a reality: date and trailer

The title had already leaked a first image that prepared us for very close news.

In October 2021, Yoko Taro surprised us with a delivery that mixed RPG elements with cards. The result of such a combination of ideas bears the name of Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, an adventure that was complemented in February 2022 with the second installment Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden. And, as if this were not enough, a leaked image suggested the existence of a third title.

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden is coming to PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on September 13Said and done. Square Enix has confirmed the news by officially presenting Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden, a new game due out for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 next year. September 13th. Here, we once again have the mastery of Yoko Taro as creative director, although he will also be accompanied by other names known to fans such as Keiichi Okabe as musical director, who participated in the installments of NieR, and Kimihiko Fujisaka as a character designer, known for his work on the Drakengard series.

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden will present us with the story of a young woman who, after losing her home, swears to carry out her revenge against the monsters of the world. She will soon join forces with a mysterious young man who will accompany her on an adventure set in a universe where humans and monsters have hated each other for hundreds of years.

As you can see in the trailer that heads this news, the game will present the unpublished mechanics of catch monsters to use their powers in battle, which could facilitate victory in an instant. In addition, the video makes Yoko Taro’s position clear by giving us a story full of important decisions and outcomes that are not always positive.

Special editions and bonuses

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden will be accompanied by a Deluxe Digital Edition which integrates various content inspired by NieR: Re[in]carnation, the mobile role-playing installment of the NieR franchise. Apart from this, from Square Enix they ensure that players who buy the game before October 3 they will receive various downloadable content that acts as cosmetics.

If you want to know more about these new Yoko Taro projects, we encourage you to consult the experience around the first deliveries. In 3DJuegos you will find our analysis of Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars and our impressions of Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden.

Más sobre: Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden, Voice of Cards, Yoko Taro y Square Enix.