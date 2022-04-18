The Thor: Love and Thunder trailer has arrived and contours Natalie Portman’s Thor along the Guardians of the Galaxy

The primary trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has in spite of everything arrived and it options now not handiest the Guardians of the Galaxy, but in addition our first take a look at Natalie Portman in her new model as Thor.

Wonder has formally shared the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder forward of its theatrical unencumber date on July 8, 2022. In it, we will be able to see how Thor tries to determine who precisely he’s.

Right here you’ll be able to see the brand new trailer in complete:

In all probability essentially the most thrilling factor about this primary trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is that it gives us The primary take a look at Natalie Portman because the Mighty Thor. As though introducing her wasn’t attention-grabbing sufficient, he additionally displays her calling up Mjolnir, proving that he’s able to wielding the long-lasting weapon.

we additionally see Russell Crowe’s look, who performs Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder, however we handiest see his again and a second when he catches one in every of his iconic lightning bolts. We can must stay up for the following trailers to peer the long-awaited persona in motion and in additional element, in what’s indubitably some of the attention-grabbing facets of the following movie.

We additionally know that Thor left with the Guardians of the Galaxy after the occasions of Avengers: Endgame, and the trailer additionally we could us see Big name-Lord, Drax, Rocket Racoon, Nebula, Mantis, and a Groot who looks as if a youngster. Oh, and naturally there may be Korg, which is all the time nice information.