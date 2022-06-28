The threat that Canelo Álvarez made to Golovkin

Canelo Álvarez threatened Golovkin to leave him in retirement at the end of the fight (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

A few months after the fight between saul Canelo Álvarez y Gennady Golovkinthe man from Guadalajara again issued a warning to the Kazakh boxer because after stating that the fight was “personal”Saul made it clear that he would seek more in this contest and threatened Triple G.

During the promotional press conference held in New York on the afternoon of Monday, June 27, Saúl took the microphones of the event to ensure that his primary objective, in addition to winning the contest, will be to “leave in retirement” Golovkin.

Before the different press media, the Canelo launched a intimidating comment because he assured that he will cause so much damage to the Kazakh boxer with his fists to the degree of force him to retire of professional boxing. It should be remembered that GGG already fulfilled the 40 yearsreason for which Saul bet in his favor and considered that he is in a better moment, a situation that could take advantage of it in the trilogy and so sign Golovkin’s retirement.

Canelo Álvarez is looking forward to facing Gennady Golovkin (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

“My goal in this fight is to retire him, he knows that I come to this fight stronger and more mature, in my best moment,” he said.

The reigning unified super middleweight champion didn’t just share how eager he is to face Triple G in the month of Septemberso he assured that would prepare like a “beast” to achieve his mission, he explained it to the media: “When I finish this press conference I am going to go to the gym to prepare like a beast, because I just want to fight himI wish the fight was today, “said the man from Guadalajara.

And it is that the fight against the Olympic medalist became the most important of this 2022 after Saul recorded his second loss to Dmitry Bivol in contention for the WBA light heavyweight belt. Therefore, the Canelo described the confrontation as “life or death”, but at the same time he accepted the risks he would take facing Golovkin for the third time.

Saúl Álvarez assured that he will leave Golovkin in retirement (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

“It’s life or death, I’m willing to risk big to win big. He is a dangerous and good fighter, I have no doubt; I know there is a risk, but I am prepared to take it.”

It should be remembered that the last fighter who put himself at risk of retiring forever from professional boxing was Billy Joe SaundersBritish boxer who faced Guadalajara in May 2021. The fight ended in the seventh round after Saúl landed a strong blow to the left cheekbone, which caused a fracture. While Saul celebrated his victory, Saunders went to the hospital urgently. due to the damage caused by the blows of the Mexican.

Since the promotional tour of the Mexican and Kazakh began for the third match, the one who has made the most incendiary comments is Saúl. the pupil of Eddy Reynoso has made a number of comments that have piqued the interest of boxing fans.

Canelo Álvarez almost caused the retirement of Billy Joe Saunders (Photo: Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports)

The provocations have reached the level of insults Well, in the first face-to-face, Álvarez addressed his opponent with high-sounding words qualifying it as “pend****o” due to the comments he has made prior to the fight. Faced with this situation, the man from Guadalajara insisted that he does not owe respect to someone who does not offer it.

“I always like to respect my opponents when they respect me. I don’t like to speak badly to sell pay-per-views, but this time it’s different; I am not trying to be someone else, ”she pointed out.

