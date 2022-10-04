The threat that Justice found on the cell phone of the pilot of the Iranian plane: “If they bother us we will commit genocide”

Gholamreza Ghasemi is one of the five crew members who testified before Judge Villena

“If they bother let us know and we kill them all (…) we make a genocide”. The message, disturbing and terrifying, appears on the phone of the pilot Gholamreza Ghasemi, head of the Emtrasur flight to Buenos Aires and one of the five crew members summoned for investigation by the Argentine Justice. The author of the threat is not Ghasemi but another Iranian pilot who participated in the trip to Paraguay in May of this year. The conversation, to which he had access Infobaeoccurred on Sunday, June 12, a few hours before the break-in at the Canning hotel where all the phones were seized.

The judicial investigation into the Iranian-Venezuelan plane accumulates more than 5,000 pages with the messages rescued from the cell phones, tablets and other devices that belonged to the 19 crew members. Due to the complexity and volume of information, the expertise has not yet finished. In the case of the Iranians, there are pending audio transcripts, according to the prosecutor Cecilia Incardona a week ago in a brief opinion.

The prosecutor also argued in that brief that the translations corresponding to the bank transfers made by Ghasemi “lack any contextualization”, which complicates their interpretation. That and other reasons prompted her to request that the investigation continue, despite the deadline imposed by the Federal Chamber of La Plata.

The conversation, to which this medium had access, begins with a formal greeting from the other Iranian pilot who wanted to know the situation of the crew members held in Buenos Aires. According to the judicial investigation, it would be Alireza Mohsen Daneshpour, one of the pilots who was on the trip to Paraguay.

“Dear captain, hello, are you having a good time?”, begins the exchange. Ghasemi replies without hesitation: “No”. That Sunday, June 12, the 19 crew members were staying at the Canning hotel and did not imagine that a raid ordered by federal judge Federico Villena was about to begin.

Compromising messages were found on the pilot’s phone

The conversation is identified in the file with the number 411, on page 37 of the translations:

– Daneshpour: Why? Captain, is the situation ok over there?

– Ghasemi: Yes, excellent, without you

– Daneshpour: The news says it’s true, they didn’t bother him right? (sic) I go and crush them, I bring Naghi and we do a genocide

– Ghasemi: No no, with much respect

– Daneshpour: Well, thank God. If they bother let us know and we bring Naghi and kill them all.

– Ghasemi: It is that they are with fuel sanctions

– Daneshpour: And what will happen? They don’t deliver?

– Ghasemi: Tomorrow your embassy is following the issue

The investigators believe that the person referred to in the dialogue as “Naghi” would have direct links with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and with the Fars Air Qeshm airline, both also linked to Ghasemi himself.

According to the FBI report added to the file in mid-June, Ghasemi is CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Fars Air Qeshm, an Iranian airline sanctioned by the United States. “Fars Air Qeshm operates cargo flights under civilian cover for the Quds Force and the IRGC, and uses them to smuggle weapons and sensitive equipment from Iran to Syria, among other things. This activity is part of Iran’s efforts to establish a military presence around the world,” that dossier details.

In his investigation before Judge Villena, last week, Ghasemi denied being a shareholder of that company and attached documentation to try to prove it, as he learned. Infobae. The pilot testified in writing, as did two other Iranians, and did not answer questions.

The dialogue between Ghasemi and the other Iranian pilot was added to the file several weeks ago and triggered several testing steps. The content of the threat also alerted the security forces that collaborated with the investigation, although it would have no legal relevance in the situation of the pilot targeted by the FBI.

The retained passport of Gholamreza Ghasemi

The FBI also linked Ghasemi directly to the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC-QF) and with Hezbollah, two terrorist organizations accused in Argentina of blowing up the Israeli embassy and the AMIA. “The Quds Force has had a long history of supporting Hezbollah’s militia, paramilitary, and terrorist activities, providing leadership, funding, weapons, intelligence, and logistical support. The Quds Forces operate a training camp for Hezbollah in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon and have reportedly trained more than 3,000 soldiers at the Revolutionary Guards’ headquarters in Iran,” the report noted.

Photos and videos were also found on Ghasemi’s cell phone that support this hypothesis.. “Ghasemi’s professional and commercial background does not seem compatible with the activity that he claims to have developed in the Boeing in question,” said the DAIA complaint at the time of requesting his investigation.

Crew members during the raid on Canning’s hotel.

Judge Villena also investigated two Venezuelans who were part of the crew and hold hierarchical positions in Emtrasur: Víctor Manuel Pérez and Mario Arraga Urdaneta. Together with the three Iranians, they are accused of financing terrorist activities, a crime provided for in article 306 of the Penal Code.

In the next few days, the magistrate has to resolve their procedural situation, that is, if they are prosecuted, dismissed or dictated a lack of merit. Times press for the deadline imposed by the Federal Chamber of La Plata. In that ruling, the court had held that “all pending proceedings, the definition of the procedural situation and the restrictions imposed on people and things must be resolved by the judge of first instance, within a period of ten days, which they will be computed from the time this file is returned to the source instance”.

The other 14 crew members have already left the country after being dismissed. The prosecutor has just appealed that decision to be reviewed by the Federal Chamber and warned that it is unlikely that they will return to the country because Iran and Venezuela do not allow the extradition of their citizens. “If confirmed, the possibility of judging those responsible for an extremely serious act such as the one investigated here will have disappeared,” Incardona said about the dismissal.

The prosecutor had been highly questioned by officials of the Chavista regime when she criticized that the first 12 authorized could leave the country. The president of the Chavista National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, la tried to be a “thief” and said that “the same day he signed the monstrosity that (because of the appeal) he visited the embassy of the United States” and that of Israel. Those visits never happened.

Venezuela also criticized Judge Villena when he granted the request of the United States Justice to seize the Emtrasur plane. for the unauthorized transfer between Mahan Air, an airline linked to the Revolutionary Guard and the Quds Forces, and Emtrasur. Villena’s decision was ratified by the Chamber of La Plata and was now appealed to the Cassation Chamber by the lawyer Maximiliano Rusconi.

The Emtrasur crew at the Ciudad del Este airport

Ghasemi’s alleged interlocutor in the conversation obtained by Infobae is Alireza Mohsen Daneshpour, one of the Iranians who participated in the Emtrasur flight from Asunción to Aruba, on May 13, to transport a shipment of cigarettes. In that case, the crew was made up of 7 Iranians and 11 Venezuelans. Only two Iranians were repeated on the trip to Buenos Aires: Ghasemi and Abdolbaset Mohammadi.

The Paraguayan Justice is still investigating the movements and meetings held by the members of the crew during their brief stay in Ciudad del Este.

Very little of that investigation reached Argentina. When Judge Villena requested information, Paraguayan Intelligence Minister Esteban Aquino refused to provide information because of the local intelligence law. Specifically, he said that “he is unable to provide a response until the budgets established” by that regulation are given.

keep reading

The pilot and two other Iranians from the Emtrasur plane declared before the Justice: they are accused of financing terrorist activities