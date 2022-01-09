The three arguments that Djokovic presented to justify his medical exemption in Australia and the request to leave the hotel

Djokovic assured through his lawyers that he had COVID-19 in December (Photo: Reuters)

Novak Djokovic He remains isolated in the Melbourne migrant hotel waiting for a judicial wink to change his fate amid the international scandal that has him at the center of the scene after he was not allowed to enter Australia to contest the Grand Slam, claiming that his visa and your medical exemption are inconsistent.

While the definition date is set for next Monday, when the authorities should give their final verdict, the Serbian lawyers made a presentation to support the appeal. The main focus indicates that Nole He had a medical exemption to enter the host country of the Australian Open because he had coronavirus weeks ago.

“The date of the first Positive PCR test for COVID was recorded on December 16, 2021″ Says the document quoted by the Australian media. However, he did not present fevers or other symptoms in the 72 hours after that positive test.

The local newspaper The Age highlighted that in the legal documents presented by his lawyers Djokovic “He claims to have three grounds for appeal against the cancellation of his visa”.

Beyond the positive testing last December, stated that he was denied a “fair trial” and that is supported at interviews conducted by authorities at Melbourne airport, where he did not have “access to his legal team.”

At the same time, their justifications seek to suggest that the Decision to revoke your visa goes against the advice of experts from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) that advises the Minister of Health in this pandemic. In his papers, he states that he received the visa to enter Australia on November 18 and on December 30 he They gave the certificate of exemption from the Medical Director of Tennis Australia where the special permission is supported because he had COVID-19.

His legal team warned that on the first day of January this year, the 34-year-old Serbian tennis player received documentation from the Department of the Interior related to his “declaration of travel to Australia.” That report indicates that the “Australia’s travel statement had been evaluated” and that their “Responses indicate that he fulfilled the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival in Australia”, as the aforementioned newspaper replied The Age.

At the same time, the AFP Agency claimed that the lawyers also asked the authorities for Djokovi to be “Transferred from the Melbourne detention center” – referring to the migrant hotel where he is isolated – to “train” before the Australian Open which will officially begin on January 17.

The story from the athlete’s side too allowed to know details about what happened during the more than seven hours that elapsed since he landed in Melbourne and the revocation of his documentation was defined. Nole He said he was interviewed for half an hour shortly after arriving in that country, but that it took almost four hours to warn him that his visa was “likely to be canceled”.

Djokovic asked for advice and also claimed that allowed him to sleep for a few hours at dawn. However, he detailed: “They woke him up a short time later and pressured him to make a decision on whether to accept the cancellation of the visa.”, they say in The Age. The number 1 in the ATP ranking “gave in” to these pressures and finally his permits were revoked.

Notably Nole He had already had coronavirus in June 2020 after organizing a controversial exhibition tennis tournament in Serbia at one of the most sensitive moments of the pandemic, which earned him a shower of criticism.

