The three August PS Plus Essential games for PS4 and PS5 are leaked

Once again, the French website Dealabs has anticipated the announcement that PlayStation will make in the coming hours.

PS Plus users are looking forward to the announcement of the games chosen for the month of august at the Essential level, that is, the titles that can be downloaded for free if we pay the most basic subscription of the Sony service. However, and as happened last month, they have been leaked in advance.

Once again it is the French website Dealabs that has had access to the information. They have been successful for several months, so it is expected that the titles will be officially confirmed by Sony in the coming hours in the face of next August 2 users can add them to their libraries.

The month of August is full of notable games, such as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. It is a title developed by Vicarious Visions that remakes the first two installments of the skate saga from Activision. It was launched in 2020 and maintains all the essence of the time but with an updated proposal for the times.

They will be available for download on August 2.Tony Hawk’s game is aimed at both PS4 and PS5, as is Second Pick: Yakuza Like a Dragon. We are talking about a SEGA title that takes the franchise into the RPG genre with turn-based combat and puts us in the shoes of Ichiban Kasuga in a new adventure that gives freshness to the saga.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

The last chosen one is intended for PlayStation 4 users and is none other than Little Nightmares, the original proposal from Tarsier Studios where the protagonist will have to face your childhood fears while advancing through a sinister place with an aesthetic as terrifying as it is striking.

In addition to PS Plus Essential, we are waiting to know the news of the Extra and Premium levels of PlayStation Plus, which are updated with new additions every month. In order to assess these first weeks of service, at 3DJuegos we have drawn up a list of five things we like and don’t like about the new subscription service model.

More about: PS Plus, PS Plus Essential, Yakuza Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Little Nightmares, Leak and Leaks.