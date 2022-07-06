The three measures that Christophe Galtier, the new PSG manager, will promote

The era of Christophe Galtier began at PSG (Photo: Reuters)

He could have made the decision to make protocol responses. Avoid headlines for the press. But he chose the way to respond. Christophe Galtier, a surname far from the big marquees but with a long history in Ligue 1, has a difficult task ahead of it. The same mission that expelled the Argentine from office Mauricio Pochettino. Taming a locker room PSG studded with top-tier stars and putting up a real fight on absolutely every front.

His official presentation, which took place just two hours after the club confirmed the departure of the previous coach, opened the door to some of the changes that are coming to Paris Saint Germain in this new era. For now, he left a clear message for the mega figures out there: there will be no preferential treatment for anyone. “I have known changing rooms with many egos. The first thing is to discuss, but also to impose. I am not going to revolutionize the locker room, I am going to observe, listen and I know that I will have the support of the entire management to make the decision that will be necessary from the moment that a player, whoever he is, does not comply with the project. No player will be above the team. If there are players who get out of this framework, they will be separated. Clarito…

The sports aspect already has some hints of the PSG that will come in the Galtier era. In the first instance, the squad will be cut deeply: “I am demanding, I like to work, but above all I like the players to be happy. For that I think we have to reduce the squad, we talk about it a lot with the sports management. You can’t have a whole season of players who barely play. They are unhappy. We will make sure to find the right size of workforce so that everyone can participate this season”.

Regardless of the extensive squad that Pochettino had, which in many cases forced him to rotate to give space even to young promises of the club who needed to show themselves, another problem he had to solve was the goalkeeper. bag opted to alternate throughout the season Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas, a decision that did not satisfy either of them judging by the statements they made in the media. Nor did he exhibit a high level of any, especially with important shortcomings of the Italian.

The rotation is over: Galtier will choose Navas or Donnarumma as the starter (Photo: Reuters)

“I will meet with the archers very soon. I saw the management that had been done, I do not have to comment on it. My principle is to always appoint a No. 1 and a No. 2, and this No. 2 can become the No. 1 depending on the performance. It is easier for them in terms of management to know their position within the team. I always work like this,” she clarified. The decantation for one or the other will surely leave the one who is not designated as the starter standing at the exit door of the club.

The man who spent most of his career as a defender in French football and then spent almost a decade as a field assistant, accumulates another ten years in the role of head coach between Saint Etienne, Nice and Lille, whom he took out champion to interrupt the hegemony that PSG maintains in their country from 2010 onwards.

The question that is already in the air is associated with knowing how he will order Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé on the pitch after ratifying that he intends to have the Brazilian in the working group after strong rumors that indicated that he would be transferred . A crack in that answer can perhaps be found in the tactical scheme in his head: “There is a great orientation towards a three-man defense. I’m lucky to have some amazing laners, but you’ll also need to know who’s going to be part of the in-game animation. I have a clear idea of ​​what I want to see in the team: rhythm, intensity, a lot of determination and a very high recovery capacity to put pressure on the rival”.

Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos, a fundamental part of the line of three defenders that Galtier thinks?

Beyond the words, there were also the facts. Galtier asked to bring forward the players’ return from vacation. Lionel Messi, Neymar and company, who in the previous one had more rest days, have already joined the preseason of the club that will travel to Japan to make a tour before the start of the official actions. The dance of departures will surely begin to sound in the next few hours, also to the rhythm of the arrival rumors. Until now, there is only one new face: the young Portuguese midfielder Vitinha.

