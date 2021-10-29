The three Mexicans nominated for the award of the best player of the year worldwide

Ketty Martínez, Alison Gonzalez and Alicia Cervantes are nominated for best player of 2021 by the IFFHS. (Photos: Instagram / @ kattyabad / @ alisonglez.7 / @ aliciacervantes24)

The year is about to end and the awards to the best athletes of the 2021 are to be delivered. For this occasion, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) released its list of nominees for Best Player of the Year. It contains the names of three Mexican soccer players: Katty Martinez (Tigers), Alison González (Atlas) and Alicia cervantes (Chivas).

For the first time in the history of the awards, players from the Liga MX Women. This recognized award will be awarded to one of the 38 players who appear nominated. The winner will be announced at the end of November. The last footballer to receive this award was Pernille Harder, who militates in the Chelsea from England.

As for the Mexican women, the first to appear on the list is Katty Martínez, forward of the feline team. Her performances in the individual and collective framework place her as one of the favorites, because behind her back she carries a bichampionship with Tigers, plus a trophy Champion of Champions, not to mention your brand of thrashing which is close to 100 units. Along with his scoring quota, his delivery also appears on the field, since he is not unaware of defensive tasks or the function of assisting.

Katty Martínez is the undisputed titleholder with Tigres. The player was a fundamental piece for the two championships that the institution has achieved. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

One problem for Katty to be recognized as the best player of the year is her injury. In her last match against Chivas, the Mexican team was injured. You were diagnosed with a ankle sprain grade two, with a chondral lesion on the talus. Although the doctors did not comment on the recovery time, such an injury usually heals in 4 to 8 weeks. For this reason, the feline forward would be off the court until early 2022.

The second representative of Mexico and the Liga MX that appears in the list on Alison González, the young revelation of the season. With scarcely 19 years, González has established herself as the scorer of the current women’s tournament and is the main reference in the offensive of Atlas.

What makes Alison stand out is her versatility for the shot, along with her physical abilities in the area. The Mexican forward is capable of scoring goals with both legs and also manages a good head shot. His performances have not gone unnoticed and it was already recognized as one of the new promises of world football.

González received his call to the senior team and has already made his debut with two goals against Argentina.

(Photo: Twitter / @ AtlasFCFemenil)

Last but not least, it appears Alicia cervantes, the main reference of Chivas. The Guadalajara player also serves as a forward and her name is synonymous with a goal for the institution. Each season, his name is among the top scorers in the League. Suffice it to say that she came to the rojiblanco team in 2021 and has already become the team’s historic scorer, with a total of 43 goals in 46 games.

Within his career are the clubs of Atlas, Monterrey and Chivas. In other words, Alicia has managed to stay within the elite of Mexican soccer. In its current stage, it keeps the herd team in the third overall position, with a Liguilla practically assured and a thirst for revenge to lift the league title.

Although it is unlikely that any of the three will win the individual award, the fact of their nomination represents an important advance for the League, since four years after its creation it is already receiving international stares. The Mexicans compete with players from Manchester CityBarcelonaChealseOlympique LyonBayern MünchenPSG among others.

KEEP READING:

What is the international recognition that Liga MX Femenil will receive in Madrid, Spain

The performance of Kenti Robles with Real Madrid that gave something to talk about in the Champions League

Why did they suspend Rubí Soto and Carolina Jaramillo from Chivas Femenil

The moment when Tigres Femenil expelled two fans for homophobic screaming