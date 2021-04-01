‘The Three of Us’ Comedy Pilot at CBS Releases Cast

“The Three of Us,” a comedy pilot at CBS, has launched its solid.

The multi-camera pilot was a holdover from CBS’ 2020 pilot crop, which was thrown into disarray because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It starred Oliver Hudson, Malin Akerman, Brent Morin, and Vanessa Lachey. Based on a person with information of the scenario, CBS Studios plans to buy the collection to different shops if CBS in the end passes on it.

The present focuses on grownup siblings who’re kids of divorce. They have to circle the wagons when their sister’s husband unexpectedly pronounces he needs to name it quits on their marriage.

Frank Pines served as author and govt producer on the pilot, with Ben Winston, Jeff Grosvenor, and James Corden of Fulwell 73 additionally govt producing. CBS Studios produced, with Fulwell 73 presently below an general deal at the studio.

Provided that so many pilots have been placed on maintain final 12 months, CBS has ordered few new pilots this 12 months. Of CBS’ 9 whole pilots on deck at current, six have been holdovers, together with “The Three of Us.” Most just lately, the single-camera comedy holdover “Ghosts” was ordered to collection at CBS.

The three new pilots have been a multi-cam comedy based mostly on the life of skilled bowler Tom Smallwood with Pete Holmes set to star, a single-cam comedy based mostly on a e book by comic Sarah Cooper, and a collection adaptation of the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie “True Lies.”

Nevertheless, “True Lies” was just lately moved off-cycle at the broadcaster. That signifies that, at the earliest, it should movie this summer time and could possibly be eligible for a midseason pickup at the community, however in any other case it is not going to debut in the course of the conventional 2021-2022 broadcast season. “Burn Discover” creator Matt Nix is writing the “True Lies” pilot with McG set to direct.