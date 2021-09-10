The three old coins that together exceed 300,000 pesos for sale

This is one of the highest priced coins. Infobae

Endless coins are offered by an internet site at outrageous prices. In this case we will present three examples of antique pieces that have something in common, since they are priced at very high costs.

The three specimens that we will talk about next belong to the family A and AA, so they are already demonetized and are not valid for making transactions.

In addition, they are offered between 50,000 and 100,000 pesos by an e-commerce platform, according to data from some sellers.

It must be remembered that according to specialists, coins must have some elements in order to increase their value. If in doubt about the price of a copy, the ideal thing to do is present it in a numismatics store.

First coin

From oldest to youngest, in first position is a piece that was put into circulation in 1982 and belongs to the AA family. According to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the piece has a denomination of 50 pesos and was minted in cupronickel (an alloy of copper, nickel and solid elements). In addition, it has a diameter of 35.00 mm, a circular shape, and a weight of 19.8 degrees.

Aztec Goddess Coin. Free market

This old coin looks on its reverse to the Aztec goddess of the moon Coyolxauhqui, which in Nahuatl means the “adorned with bells”, because “coyolli” is a bell and “xauhqui”, which adorns.

According to history, Coyolxauhqui is a Mexica deity. In Nahuatl mythology, Coyolxauhqui was the daughter of the mother goddess Coatlicue and sister and leader of the star gods Centzon Huitznáhuac. When Coatlicue became pregnant with Huitzilopochtli, Coyolxauhqui and her brothers planned to kill their mother as they considered him dishonorable, so Huitzilopochtli dismembered her and threw her head into the sky.

The coin also displays the symbol “$”, the number “50”, the inscription “coyolxauhqui”, the inscription “Templo Mayor de México”, year of minting and symbol of the Mint of Mexico “M °”. As well as a smooth frame with a fretwork beading that ends vertically at the top and bottom. While on its obverse there is the typical National Shield in sculptural relief and the phrase “United Mexican States”.

This piece is one of the most expensive on the internet, because according to the Mercado Libre site it is sold up to 150,000 pesos.

Second coin

On the second step there is a piece that has a denomination of 5,000 pesos. It also has a diameter of 33.5 mm and was put into circulation in 1988.

It exhibits on its back the Petroleos Fountain, a monument that was built in commemoration of the oil expropriation. It was built during the six-year term of Miguel Alemán in 1952 and is located on Paseo de la Reforma avenue, in Mexico City.

Exemplary of the Oil Expropriation. Free market

On the same side of the coin is also displayed the inscription “Cinquantenaire”, the symbol “$” and the number “5000”, both in a vertical position, as well as its year of minting “1938-1988”, together with the legend “Petroleum Expropriation”And the symbol of the Mint of Mexico“ M ° ”.

As for its obverse, the National Shield was depicted accompanied by the phrase “United Mexican States.”

This copy is offered on the same Mercado Libre platform until in 110,000 pesos.

Third coin

Third, a piece of 20 cents.It has a diameter of 20.0 mm, was minted in cupro-nickel and was put into circulation in 1974, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

It shows on its back the bust in three-quarter profile of the former president of Mexico, Francisco I. Madero.

It also shows the printed number of “20”, the inscription “C.” as an abbreviation of the word centavos, the year of minting and the symbol of the Casa de Moneda de México “M °”. Smooth frame.

Francisco I. Madero coin (Mercado Libre)

While on its obverse the traditional national shield of the eagle devouring a snake and the phrase “United Mexican States” were captured.

According to the seller of the piece that is offered on the Mercado Libre e-commerce site, it has an alleged overnumbering error, which makes it more valuable and is offered up to in 57,000 pesos.

Which means that in total, the three pieces add up to a cost of 317,000 pesos for sale through that website.

