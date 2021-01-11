The three positions that Juan Reynoso wants to reinforce at Cruz Azul before the transfer market closes

Juan Reynoso admitted that his squad lacks reinforcements to improve their performance (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



After the defeat of Blue Cross against Santos Laguna (1-0), Juan Reynoso admitted that his squad lacks reinforcements to improve their performance. He announced that there are three positions that they will seek to fill before the transfer market ends at the end of January.

“Yes We need to shore up the back, with the departure of (Milton) Caraglio a nine and some more position. It was clear to us that these areas have to be targeted ”, the Peruvian strategist mentioned in a press conference.

However, he applauded the effort of his pupils in the 90 minutes, although no improvement in functioning was noted. He recalled that the lagoons had more than a month of preseason, compared to the two weeks that the celestial ones had before the start of the tournament.

“With the predisposition of the boys we put makeup on many things. They had more rest and more time to prepare; we practically, with the participation of the team in the Concachampions, the break was shortened “he pointed.

Reynoso commented that they tried to replicate what worked in the week that he has in charge of the team. Assured that at times they managed to dominate the game, but he noted that they lacked power on offense.

“Their response was very good, it leaves me calm in that part of trying to respect how little I know how to work this week. I think at times we had control of the game, but we lacked the forcefulness and that little bit what luck which is important ”, he commented.

On the stumble in the debut of the championship, the South American indicated that in the heavenly institution there can be no pretexts. He acknowledged that falling to the Warriors was painful for the beginning of his tenure as head of the bench.

“Here at Cruz Azul it is never easy to digest a defeat. If there can be pretexts or arguments where we can make up. What happened today bothers and hurts us, but we leave with good feelings “, he stressed.

In turn, the cement helmsman spoke about his next rivals, the camoteros del Puebla, It will be a reunion with his former team from last season. He pointed out that the two sides know each other thoroughly, but they hope to reverse the defeat this weekend.

“Here at Cruz Azul all the rivals are tough. Everyone tries to do the best job against the club and we hope for a rival that both parties will know each other. We will try to add three in the next day “, he expressed.

We have to keep working. Now we receive a very good rival and it is a priority to win on Saturday

By last, Juan Reynoso regretted not being able to give dates to the fans of The Machine for good operation of the team. However, he asserted that the work of the training will be seen as the days go by.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, but today was a very good first step. I think week by week an improvement will be seen And, as happens a lot in football, the results have to accompany when the idea is embodied, “he concluded.

He match between camoteros and celestes it will be next saturday January 16 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The stage will be the Azteca Stadium and the television broadcast will be in charge of TUDN.

