The Time Black-ish’s Anthony Anderson Pissed Off Michael Jordan

We have been within the Bahamas on the opening of The Cove a few years in the past, and he challenged me to a recreation of dominoes. I had a pair of aluminum pink Jumpman dominoes. He stated ‘Meet me in my cabana at 12.’ I met him at 12, we performed, I by no means misplaced a hand. For the subsequent three days MJ refused to talk to me or permit me to be in his presence. I’m like ‘Yo MJ, we’re on an island! We’re right here collectively! We’re right here for a similar factor!’ He wasn’t having it man.