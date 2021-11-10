The time David Medrano was invited to work with the Mexican National Team

David Medrano was able to work for the Mexican national team. (Photo: Facebook / David Medrano)

David medrano He is one of the most respected journalists today. His exclusives and the analyzes he carries out have earned him a place within the preference of the Mexican public. Although it does not share too much screen with Christian Martinoli and Luis García in the games, their contributions from the coverage always make a difference for the Ajusco television station.

One of Medrano’s most widely recognized gifts has to do with his ability to analyze football matches from a tactical point of view. This knowledge could lead him to collaborate with one of the most renowned technical directors in Mexican soccer: Ricardo Antonio La Volpe. The Argentine helmsman has been characterized by having a conflictive relationship with the media, but there are a few journalists, such as Medrano, who can boast of their affinity with him. Mustache.

According to what he counted for The Chamber of Doctor García, on YouTube, Medrano was able to be part of La Volpe’s coaching staff for the Germany World Cup 2006. But he declined the invitation because it clashed with his convictions of what “should be.” the work of a sports journalist.

Ricardo La Volpe wanted to integrate Medrano because he valued his tactical knowledge. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“There is the moment when they invite me to work with the national team. I told them no, no no. I tell them what I think, but I pretend to be a journalist all my life “

“I am bothered by the issue that there are people who are one day a journalist, another day they are a commentator, another day they are an analyst. I respect it, but I don’t particularly like it“Recalled the renowned journalist who currently participates in Aztec Sports with various tasks: from coverage to analysis of what is happening on the pitch.

In the same talk, Medrano recalled that his friendship with La Volpe was born when the DT arrived in Guadalajara to lead the team of which he is fans: Foxes of the Atlas. “Ricardo is one of the few friends I have in the world of soccer. When it comes to the Atlas, we start to forge a relationship from day to day, We would eat two or three days a week. When he comes to the national team, it intensifies ”, he mentioned about the birth of his friendship with the Pampero coach.

On Twitter, Medrano often reveals proprietary information. (Photo: Twitter @ medranoazteca)

David medrano began his career in the media in 1983, in his native Guadalajara. It was through the radio and the written press that this journalist took his first steps in journalism. Over time, as he himself has told in transmissions of the channel of the Dr. Garcia, went from looking for the information to receiving it.

That is, the protagonists themselves were looking for him to reveal news. It was thanks to this reliability that Medrano began to climb the position and earn a formidable prestige among his colleagues: They knew that if David Medrano said it, it was true. The privileged sources with which he had, in addition to his journalistic nose, caught the attention of TV Azteca, which made him part of his exclusive team towards the end of the 90s.

Gradually, Don Deivid was established in the broadcasts of matches of the MX League to become one of the main commentators of the chain. The time when he was a panelist and then host of the program also had a decisive influence on his career. Personal Marking, in which the news of Mexican soccer was debated from an unusual perspective for the country’s open television. The issues were addressed in depth and with a strong critical apparatus.

