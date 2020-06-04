The Time John Candy Got Drunk With Jack Nicholson And Then Had To Film A Racquetball Scene

John, completely skilled man, however he is late. Someday now we have this racquetball courtroom and he’s late. And John lastly pulls up and rolls out of the automotive and he says, ‘Ron, I am so sorry.’ I mentioned, ‘It is OK. You are late, however we’ll get going.’ He mentioned, ‘No, no, no. Look, I am drunk. This is what occurred, I am telling you the reality: I am on the bar and Jack Nicholson is on the bar. Jack Nicholson knew my identify, Ron! And he begins shopping for me drinks. I mentioned, ‘However I’ve acquired to go shoot.’ And he mentioned, ‘You are going to be all proper, child. Don’t fret about it.’ And he stored shopping for me drinks. I by no means went to mattress, Ron. I by no means went to mattress.’