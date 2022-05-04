The time Julio César Chávez tried to be a professional soccer player

the César of boxing tried other sports before establishing himself as a figure in Mexican boxing (PHOTO: OMAR MARTÍNEZ / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Inside the mexican boxingthe most recognized name at a global and national level is about Julio Cesar Chavez Gonzalezalso know as the great mexican champion retained the heavyweight titles super feature in it CMB (World Boxing Council), was consecrated in the light weight with the titles of the WBA (World Box Association), WBC and their belts in the superligero in it CMB and the FIB (International Boxing Federation) throughout his professional career.

However the caesar of boxing He tried other sports before establishing himself as a figure in Mexican boxing.. In a coexistence that she had with Jorge Camposformer goalkeeper of Pumas and the Mexican National Team, for a special program of TV Azteca revealed that he tried to be a professional footballer.

The anecdote dates back to the 1980s when Julius Caesar was barely 18 years; at that time he showed interest in the most popular sport in the country and enrolled in the professional team of Culiacán, Sinaloa (today the Gold of Sinaloa of the Expansion League).

July approached the Culiacán Sinaloa club (Photo: Courtesy Dorados de Sinaloa)

Although he did not materialize the opportunity to reach the First Division, he was very close to reaching it because according to Chavez’s own words for the microphones of Aztec Sports, the Culiacán team was the one that followed the highest national football circuit.

This is how Julio César Chávez specified it:

“When I was 18 years old I was already playing in the first force of Culiacán, which was what followed the professional”

Once he tried boxing and found pleasure in it, he forged his career until he established himself as one of the legends of Aztec boxing and is currently one of the most recognized names among fans of the sport of fists and gloves.

At the age of 18, Julio played soccer (Photo: Getty Images)

But before coming to boxing, the mr knockout he also tested his skills in other disciplines. In the same program Aztec Sports confessed that participated in the National Olympiad in Mexico City; Although he did not reveal in what year said event took place, he explained that he represented his state in four different disciplines.

Besides of boxing and the football -sports that he was already practicing at that time- competed with a volleyball team and in one of baseball. And one of the peculiarities that stood out in his story is that he had an outstanding performance in all disciplines except boxing, a fact that made Jorge Campos laugh.

“I went to a National in Mexico City, I was already in soccer, baseball, volleyball and boxing. I was champion in volleyball, I was champion in baseball and I was champion in soccer and I was f***ed up in boxing”, confessed Chávez González.

Julio César Chávez González will come out of retirement to join the programming of the “Legends of Legends” event (Photo: EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz)



Despite the multiple disciplines that Julio practiced, he finally established himself in professional boxing. Even today he continues to give exhibition fights even though he has already retired.

Julio César Chávez González will come out of retirement to join the event schedule “Legends of Legends”which will aim to honor the trajectory of Ignacio Beristáinemblematic Mexican boxing trainer.

Despite the fact that Julio César had put an end to the exhibition fights, he changed his mind and will put on his gloves again to get into the ring and face daniel zaragoza in an exhibition match arranged at four rounds.

KEEP READING:

Shakur Stenvenson stood up for Óscar Valdez after taking the title from him

“I have defeated everyone I have faced”: Dmitry Bivol’s new threat to Canelo Álvarez

Canelo Álvarez arrived in Las Vegas for the first face to face vs Dmitry Bivol