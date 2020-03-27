The Time Mark Hamill Was Mistaken For Steven Spielberg On The Star Wars Set

John Williams has written and carried out the scores for all 9 Star Wars movies within the Skywalker Saga, which made the work he did for The Rise of Skywalker, which ended the story, as monumental as anything that occurred in the course of the manufacturing of the movie. As a part of the Blu-ray particular options for the brand new film, we get to see a few of Williams’ ultimate day conducting the rating. The day was an occasion and variety of these linked to each Star Wars and John Williams’ profession have been in attendance to observe all of it occur. J.J. Abrams, Mark Hamill and Steven Spielberg, amongst others, have been all there.