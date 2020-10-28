The time of the liquor shops in UP changed again in the Corona era, know what will be the new timing now ….

Liquor shops Timing in UP: Now, retail shops of liquor and beer will open from 10 am to 10 pm in Uttar Pradesh. Now, retail shops of liquor and beer will open from 10 am to 10 pm in Uttar Pradesh. In this regard, Additional Commissioner of Excise Department Harishchandra has issued an order. Till now the time of operation of these shops was from 10 am to 9 pm. However, the container zone created in view of the corona virus infection will remain banned as before. The Liquor Vendor Welfare Association has welcomed the extension of liquor shops in the state. Also Read – UP News: Bhima Army Chief Chandrashekhar claims – firing on convoy, police denied

In the wake of Corona virus infection, liquor shops were also closed on March 25 after the nationwide lockdown was implemented. To prevent loss of revenue, the government decided to open liquor shops on 4 May. Permission was granted to open shops from 10 am to 7 pm. After two months, shops were allowed to open till 9 pm.

Association General Secretary Kanhaiya Lal Maurya told that thousands of licensed businessmen of the state had given a demand letter to the officials of the Excise Department to increase the time period of the shops. Due to short time period, there were also difficulties in lifting the prescribed quota in view of festivals or decisions are appropriate. The licensees of the state have welcomed this decision and thanked the department.