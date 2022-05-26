The time that “Donkey” Van Rankin made Joserra uncomfortable

Donkey Van Rankin interrupted José Ramón during an ESPN program (Photos: Instagram/@burrovan//@joseramonfernandeza)

Outside of the emotions that are experienced within Mexican sports, analysts and commentators became the second protagonists who have starred in various memorable episodes on Mexican television. Jose Ramon Fernandez He is one of the emblematic sports journalists, within his career he has shared a picture with different media characters.

One of them was about Jorge Donkey Van Rankinalthough the program host is focused on the entertainment section, on one occasion he visited José Ramón in a program of ESPN and took it upon himself to annoy and annoy the experienced sports analyst. Recently the Burro counted to The Fut Saga as played a joke on Joserra during a program broadcast.

It was during the recording of The captains in 2018 when the actor also interrupted the analysis of the panel of drivers who were at that time: Rafael Bridge, Ricardo Pelaez, Angel Garcia Torano y Jose Ramon. Without mediation, she entered the set to sit next to Joserra and exchange a few words with the hosts of the program. Although his involvement didn’t last long, it was enough for Harry to annoy Joserra.

José Ramón Fernández is currently an analyst for ESPN (Photo: Youtube / Hora Cero)

According to Van Rankin’s explanation, at that time he had exclusive with Televisa, so it was not in the disposition to go out on another television station; However, he, on his own account, decided to ignore that agreement and appear briefly on the show hosted by José Ramón. His visit to ESPN it was because he had a date with Gerald Casanovaproducer of ESPNwho gave him a tour of the place and it was there that they found Joserra.

“There was a chair and I said ‘I’m going to get hot’ and Casanova told me: ‘Donkey please, no, no, don’t get involved’, ‘let me in’, ‘don’t get involved dude’. I had exclusive with Televisa At that time, and (Rafa) Puente sees me and I arrive with my little chair, the four of them were there and I sit in the middle”

In his story, Jorge recreated details of the conversation and how he reacted Joserra:

El Burro is a recognized fan of America (Photo: Twitter/@Pasion_Aguilas)

“‘What are you doing here Donkey Van Rankin? let him out, he’s going to steal something‘, Jose Ramon said. ‘Are you nervous? I’m not here for anyone, not even of course’, that’s how I fucked them in two seconds, but apart from that I had a small chair that I barely reached the table and they were in some higher chairs” .

Because the star of 40 y 20 He is a recognized fan of Club América and the former sports director of Aztec Sports is a constant critic of the Coapa painting, his unexpected visit gave way for the Burro joke with Joserra. He invited him to watch a game The Eagles in the box of the Azteca Stadiuman invitation that José Ramón rejected.

José Ramón Fernández is a constant critic of Club América (Photo: Twitter/@joserra_espn)

“America is going to be champion from the league, do you want to go to the box tomorrow? I invite you to the stage do you want to go? I invite you José Ramón, you must accept that you are an Americanist, nothing happens!”, to which José Ramón replied: “I am not American”. Without further intervention, Jorge Van Rankin left the set and thus ended his brief participation in ESPN.

Although on that visit, the Burro confessed that it was all a joke, detailed for The Fut Saga who maintains a good relationship with the sports writer: “I get along very well with him, we have a great relationship”, he finished.

