The time that Martinoli and “Zague” outwitted the police for a fine

Martinoli prevented them from being fined in Toluca (Photo: Instagram/@cmartinolimx)

One of the figures TV Azteca is Christian Martinoli, the sports writer has managed to become the preference of the public in the broadcasts of Aztec Sports. With Luis Garcia, Jorge Campos Y Louis Robert Alves zag, the Toluca fan has starred in different narratives.

But he has also had curious encounters off the air that he shares with the Doctor Garcia on his YouTube channel, that’s what happened when Martinoli, Luis Garcia and zag they were about to be fined by the police for violating traffic rules.

In a chapter of Fakers with glory of the program of Doctor García, Christian and Luis Roberto revealed the details of the reasons that led them to being stopped by traffic police and what was the outcome of the story.

Dr. García constantly uploads anecdotes to YouTube that he lives with Martinoli and Zague (Photo: Instagram/garciaposti)

On that occasion, the sports writers agreed to meet at different points in the Valley of Mexico to get to the channel together. The first point was in Toluca where they live zag and Martinoli, at the request of Roberto Alves Martinoli had his car to move his teammates, a fact that gave way to his infraction.

Along the way, the former striker of Brazilian descent began to mock the way Martinoli drove, questioned him about the speed and other details of his car, that’s how it went all the way until they met Luis García.

“We’re leaving in the vehicle, Zaguito he begins to complain that he lacks a starter, why I don’t do ‘esses’ to pass”, expressed Christian.

Martinoli argued with the police while “Zague” only greeted him (Photo: Instagram/@lrzague)

As they advanced, Christian Martinoli warned zag Ya Garcia that the area through which they would pass there are vehicular guards who drivers are constantly pulled over for speeding. But they did not pay much attention to their commentator and began to make fun of him.

“We arrived for Doctor, We advance, we surround the city of Toluca and I tell these guys ‘beware that in these fucking curves, in the bypass to Atlacomulco they catch a lot of pend****s’”

Almost immediately a policeman stopped them and they began to discuss traffic rules in the area. Since Toluca is the city where Martinoli lives, he was well acquainted with the dynamics and the modality in which the fines are applied, so he was not intimidated Well, they were going to remove the plate.

The God He recreated the conversation he had with the police officer and showed how he circumvented the infraction:

Christian Martinoli warned Zague and García that the area they would pass through has vehicle guards who constantly stop drivers (Photo: Instagram/@lrzague)

“If you want, I’ll read you the regulations”, “I don’t read them. You are right, Mr. Police”, “I have to remove the license plate”, “Okay, okay, but you have to send me a tow truck because that way I can’t move forward”. When Martinoli demanded a crane to be overturned, the agent took offense and began a series of claims for the “lack of respect” for authority.

But from the point of view of the sports narrator, he explained that he noticed that the police wanted to extort money from him so he demanded his fine to fix it personally in the municipality of Toluca.

“That authority wanted to get money from me and I told him: ‘give me my infraction‘, ‘the infraction is that I took your license plate away from you and you have to go to the municipality of Toluca to pick it up’, ‘if you take away my license plate I can no longer circulate, send me to bring a tow truck, I will pay for it and with great pleasure we do’, ‘if you’re going to get like this, better leave‘, and I left”, concluded the chronicler of Aztec Sports.

Martinoli was not intimidated by traffic officers (Photo: Instagram/@cmartinolimx)

The three sports commentators continued on their way and were later arrested again. Martinoli showed his documents since he knew he would be fined but the agent only greeted them and let them go their way.

“Everything wrong, they have to fine me; They don’t have to ask me for money, or give me greetings or the fuck”

zag and the Doctor Garcia mocked Martinoli and They called it “corrupt” for twice avoiding an infraction.

